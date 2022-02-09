Corsair Sabre RGB Pro: the lightweight mouse

The Corsair Sabre RGB Pro is one of the lightest mice on the market. Weighing only 74 grams is the perfect mouse for first-person shooters.

Slim and light

I love that this mouse feels so slim and light. Looking top down on the mouse, you can see it’s symmetrical. I’m one of those OCD people that like my gear to be even and orderly. The symmetrical nature of the Corsair Sabre RBG Pro is perfect for my setup.

I also like the way this mouse feels in my hand. It’s snug and the weight feel means I can easily move it with just my thumb and pinky. I gave it a shot on Fortnite, and the speed really holds up. The Corsair Sabre RGB Pro has glide pads on the bottom, meaning my twitch reflexes and quick movements were picked up really well. The USB cord isn’t one of those standard braided cords. Instead, it has a cloth feel to it. The cord doesn’t get caught on anything while I’m gaming.

Corsair iCUE Software Integration

The mouse is so quick and super easy to use. Simply plug it into your PC and away you go. If you have the Corsair iCUE software on your computer, you can customise some of the effects and controls. The mouse lights up on the wheel and the Corsair logo. Using the Corsair iCUE software, you can synchronise your Sabre RGB Pro with other Corsair products, such as the K70 keyboard.

Change your DPI settings and more with the Corsair iCUE software (Screenshot by TechAU)

The software also allows you to change your RGB settings, DPI, button assignment, and surface calibration. I like the two thumb buttons on the Corsair Sabre RGB Pro, which can be mapped for whatever you like. For Fortnite, I had this set to my build buttons. Whilst in Elder Scrolls Online, I made the thumb button my weapon switches.

Some video games, such as Far Cry 6, will automatically sync your iCUE settings and give you super cool in game lighting effects.

Price and availability

The Corsair Sabre RGB Pro is available now for as little as $99 AUD. You can also get the mouse in a wireless version which gives you all the lightweight awesomeness, without the hassle of wires. It’s a tad heavier, at 79 grams, but if you’re wanting a wireless setup, then this is the mouse for you.

Gamers can pick up the Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Wireless for $129 AUD.