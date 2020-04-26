CovidSafe has 1M+ downloads in 24hrs, let’s keep downloading

The Government’s coronavirus app, CovidSafe, has now been downloaded more than a million times. While any app developer would love to reach an impressive number in 24 hours, there’s still much work to be done.

For the app to be really effective in automating contact tracing and ensuring that as a society we have Coronavirus under control, the Government would like to see at least 40% of Australians using it.

The ABS Population clock has Australia’s population at 25,670,390 at the time of writing. This means a 40% adoption rate would require 10,268,156 would need to install and use the app. This means we’re about 1/10th completed on the mission, not bad in 24hrs, but we need to keep at it.

Naturally there’s a decent percentage of that number made up of children and elderly that don’t have smartphones, leaving the total possible number of installs much lower.

All things aside, the app is really important in Australia’s ability to return to a more normal life and I strongly encourage you to install and use it.

As at 10:30 PM 1 million Australians have now downloaded and registered for the #CovidSafeapp – please join us and help protect ourselves, our families, each other but above all else our nurses and doctors — Greg Hunt (@GregHuntMP) April 26, 2020

CovidSafe on Android works pretty simply, just install it, go through the signup process and the app runs in the background, with a perminant notification to let you know it’s still running. On my S10+ the app doesn’t even appear in the app switcher to close it out.

On iOS things are a little different. After launching and running the app, you go through the signup process and then can simply switch away to another app. Some users however, like to force close apps regularly, which is often a result of apps which historically have consumed resources while running in the background. If you do close out the CovidSafe app, it won’t be able to do the necessary Bluetooth handshakes to work as intended, so you’ll need to re-launch the app.

It’s also important to check the app is running if you restart your device.

Download the app now on Android and iOS, or go to the website for more information.