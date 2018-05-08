D-Link Covr Seamless mesh Wi-Fi System is now available in Australia

D-Link are launching their wireless mesh system in Australia. Known as COVR (C1203 for those playing at home), these Wi-Fi systems are designed to expand your WiFi range around your home, simply by plugging in another hotspot to power.

Covr has been available internationally for a little while now, so its great to see it enter the Australian market. The Wi-Fi System features small rounded triangle pods that are powered by modern USB-C connectors. After connecting one via Ethernet to your router (or cabled point in your home) you can then provide the best WiFi to your wireless devices using a mesh network.

I’ve been using Covr for a couple of days now and can vouch for the fact the system works. We have a relatively large house and as good as the best routers are (located in the garage), they the signal drops off at the back rooms of the house. After connecting Covr, speed tests were consistently fast throughout the house, achieving more than 95Mbps where a drop of 20-30Mbps was previously experienced.

D-Link ANZ MD Graeme Reardon said,

“If you want seamless Wi-Fi all around your home, then look no further than Covr. Easy to install, yet brimming with smarts inside, this clever solution gives users a Multi-User MIMO (MU-MIMO) mesh networking solution, making streaming on multiple devices all around the home a breeze.”

The Covr Seamless Wi-Fi System (COVR-C1203) blankets your home with MU-MIMO Wireless AC speeds of up to 1200 Mbps with its 2×3 internal antenna configuration for maximised range and connectivity. Delivering seamless coverage for up to 465 square metres via its pre-paired three Covr points as well as two onboard Gigabit Ethernet ports per unit for wired connectivity where needed, the COVR-C1203 is fast enough to support multiple devices undertaking data-intensive tasks like simultaneous gaming and HD streaming.

Thanks to revolutionary Smart Roaming technology, the Covr Seamless Wi-Fi System continually scans the wireless signal strength to your devices, automatically connecting them to the strongest signal available. The Covr Seamless Wi-Fi System allows you to walk from room to room without experiencing video buffering whilst watching HD movies from your favourite streaming channels. Covr also ensures your entire home is covered by a single Wi-Fi network using a single network name (SSID), making interrupted connections, dropouts and dead spots a thing of the past.

As Reardon mentions, ease of setup is a key highlight of the Covr system with the three included Covr Points pre-paired to work straight out of the box, so you can simply plug them into your existing modem to get started, and enjoy high-quality, seamless Wi-Fi across your home. You can configure your network quickly and easily with the free D-Link Wi-Fi app on your Android or iOS mobile device, or by using the intuitive and award-winning D-Link web-based interface. Connecting wireless devices to your Covr network is also simple, thanks to the Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS) button, which establishes an instant connection to new devices without the need to enter new settings or passwords every time.

Covr’s built-in MU-MIMO functionality sends data to multiple devices simultaneously to increase speed and efficiency across your home Wi-Fi network, whilst its Smart Steering will automatically connect devices to the optimal 2.4Ghz or 5GHz Wi-Fi band and even move devices between Wi-Fi bands when the network experiences congestion. All of this happens automatically, seamlessly and without dropouts, lag or any interruption to your wireless connection.

The Covr Seamless Wi-Fi System (COVR-C1203) Key Features

MU-MIMO Technology: Efficiently handles large numbers of concurrent devices

Efficiently handles large numbers of concurrent devices AC1200 Wireless Speeds: Watch movies and stream audio over a fast Wi-Fi network

Watch movies and stream audio over a fast Wi-Fi network Smart Roaming: Keeps devices connected to the strongest signal so users can move freely throughout their home and always stay connected

Keeps devices connected to the strongest signal so users can move freely throughout their home and always stay connected Smart Steering: Automatically directs a device to the optimum wireless band for reduced buffering and lag

Automatically directs a device to the optimum wireless band for reduced buffering and lag Easy Setup: The free D-Link Wi-Fi app allows for easy set up and management of the Covr System

The free D-Link Wi-Fi app allows for easy set up and management of the Covr System Firmware Update Push Notifications: Always keeps the Covr System up to date

Always keeps the Covr System up to date COVR Changeable Colour Plates: Includes three Rose Gold, one Ocean Blue and one Gold Covr plate to match any home’s décor

Includes three Rose Gold, one Ocean Blue and one Gold Covr plate to match any home’s décor Warranty: Includes D-Link’s industry-leading warranty, customer service and support.

Pricing and Availability

You can pickup the new D-Link COVR-C1203 Seamless Wi-Fi System now at www.dlink.com.au for AUD$449.95, and at all good retailers across Australia.