D-Link launches Wi-Fi 6 Mesh networking solution, COVR AX AX1800 Dual Band into ANZ

D-Link has updated their COVR wireless mesh solution to include support fro the new WiFi 6 standard. WiFi 6 support is becoming much more common with new devices like the PlayStation also supporting it.

While WiFi 6 is certainly better than 5, the gains in networking performance are not necessarily in outright download or upload speeds on a single device. Instead WiFi 6 focuses on removing the performance hit that a network receives from having multiple devices connect and download simultaneously. Basically adding more devices, should no longer degrade the speed of other devices in your home.

The D-Link solution comes in the form of the COVR-X1873 (3 -Pack), COVR-X1872 (2-Pack) and the COVR-X1870 (Individual Router / Add-On COVR Point).

The COVR-X1873 is powered by three AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 COVR Points seamlessly working together and is the ideal solution for filling a medium to large sized home up to 740 square metres with complete Wi-Fi coverage.

The COVR AX Series utilises OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology which communicates more data to more devices whilst simultaneously reducing latency. It also has BSS colouring which helps organise data packets, making your network more efficient and improving Wi-Fi 6 device performance even further.

The battery life of your connected devices can also be enhanced with Target Wake Time (TWT) technology and if you want to know just how fast your Internet connection really is there’s a built-in Speedtest.

For homes such as studios up to medium-sized homes, the COVR-X1870 and COVR-X1872 provide a great way to start your whole-home mesh network and yet gives you the added comfort of expanding when and if the need arises. By adding on an additional COVR-X1870, or even a 2 or 3-Pack if need be, D-Link’s COVR AX solutions allows you to customise and expand your network to match your home, providing you lag-free, super-fast, whole-home Wi-Fi.

There’s also support for the latest WPA3 security, and the latest version of the Wi-Fi Protected Access (WPA) protocol that encrypts user data and protects wireless networks from outside threats.

The COVR range eliminates the issues that come with multiple networks as there’s just one wireless network name (or SSID) for your entire home, no matter where you are.

Another part of the COVR AX Series’ appeal is the way it reduces buffering and lag by using D-Link’s Smart Steering technology to automatically direct your device to the optimum wireless band, based on your current network traffic.

This means smooth Wi-Fi delivery for every device in the home, no matter how old or new it is, with no more frustrating interruptions within your wireless network. Combine this with Smart Roaming which keeps you constantly connected to the strongest signal even as you move from room to room, eliminating that annoying and frustrating cycle of disconnecting and reconnecting to different networks. COVR AX gives you one seamless network with no dropouts, all across your home.

COVR AX also provides you with the ability to use Ethernet cabling as your homes’ backhaul connectivity if you have Ethernet installed already, providing an even more flexible solution.

Finally the setup process for the COVR AX Series is as simple and straightforward as you expect from D-Link devices, allowing you to enjoy a quick and easy installation via the free D-Link Wi-Fi app.

Like every tech product these days, the new COVR AX Series also supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for ultra-convenient hands-free voice control.

Key features of the COVR AX range

Wi-Fi 6 technology provides faster speeds, greater capacity and less network congestion

Speeds up to 1.8 Gbps (574 + 1200) to cater for the needs of the modern smart home

Coverage up to 740 sqm for the 3-Pack

4 Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports provide optional wired connectivity (per unit)

D-Link Wi-Fi Mesh offers one unified network experiences that auto connects you to the strongest signal

OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology communicate more data to more devices while simultaneously reducing latency

BSS colouring helps organise data packets, making your network more efficient and improving Wi-Fi 6 performance

Increased battery life of connected devices with Target Wake Time (TWT) technology

Supports the latest WPA3 encryption

Built-in Speedtest® powered by Ookla

Voice Control for an even easier home Wi-Fi networking experience

The COVR AX range is available now from dlink.com.au and from all authorised D-Link Partners and Retailers and costs: