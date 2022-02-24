Dan Murphy’s is smashing solar, 85% of SA stores to run from the sun by mid-2022, 100% renewables nationwide by 2030

Dan Murphy’s is so passionate about sustainability that the drinks retailer is now shouting it from the rooftops – literally.

The roof of Brickworks Dan Murphy’s store in Adelaide has been installed with a huge, painted Dan Murphy’s logo with sunnies and the message ‘Our drinks are now cooled by the sun’.

The store is in the Adelaide suburb of Torrensville, and is located underneath the flight path which means that the installation will be visible to travellers on departing and arriving flights to Adelaide Airport.

“We wanted to celebrate our solar power success in South Australia. Currently, 65 percent of our Dan Murphy’s stores in South Australia* are powered by solar energy, and by the end of the financial year, we are on track to have 85 percent of our stores having made the switch.” Dan Murphy’s National Renewal Operations Manager Tyson Holbery

Brickworks Dan Murphy’s switched to solar energy in September last year, and the installation has been painted next to 160 solar panels.

A team of four painters used stencils before hand-painting the almost 500 square metre installation took more than 225 hours to complete.

Nationally, almost 20% of Dan Murphy’s stores now have solar power, and thus far, the stores have generated more than 7,034 MWh electricity which is the equivalent of the average electricity use of 1,236 households, with more stores being installed with solar panels in 2022.

“We are making our stores more sustainable, and energy use is a big part of our efforts.” Dan Murphy’s National Renewal Operations Manager Tyson Holbery

Dan Murphy’s is part of Australia’s leading drinks and hospitality business Endeavour Group. In its Sustainability Strategy, the company has committed to by 2030, sourcing 100% renewable electricity to power the business and by 2050, having net zero emissions.