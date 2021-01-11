Dealing with a mountain of media can be simple with this $12 gadget from Amazon

If you’re someone who creates content, then moving media around is genuinely a challenge. There’s been many improvements to the wireless transfer of files, but the traditional sneakernet approach remains simple, fast and convenient.

I find myself constantly moving media between devices and for a long time came up with workarounds, but I recently invested in a product that really helped solve my media format issues, with a single, cheap little gadget.

This $12 universal card reader from Amazon does it all.

At one end, you’ll find a USB-C port, at the other, you’ll find a USB-A port, but it gets even better.. the USB-A port actually splits apart revealing a micro-USB port, ready to interface to almost any device (Apple not included).

As someone who has newer laptops, USB-C is everywhere, but with an older PC with just USB-A ports and large hard drives, I regularly need to transfer data between the two.

I also frequently move between the microSD cards in mobile phones, drones, GoPro cameras etc and want to transfer the files off, to be ready for the next video project. Thankfully this card reader supports Micro SD and SDHC.

There are also times where I still shot with my Canon DSLR, which uses full sized SD cards and thankfully the card reader can also accommodate that need.

Something I’ve struggled with for years, is taking great photos on the camera, but then having a lot of friction to get them to a device I can share them to social media. With this card reader, I simply pop it in the phone, snap in the SD card and transfer the files to my Android phone and share.

The number of diverse products I use between devices and computers has been a challenge and it’s crazy that such a compact little gadget can help virtually solve all of them.

I look forward to a day where transferring dozens of GB of data quickly is a reality, but for me, I find this to be the fastest, most reliable option.

More info, or to grab one yourself, head to Amazon.