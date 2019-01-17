Dirt Rally 2 shows off RallyCross in latest video ahead of release

Codemasters have released a new trailer for DiRT Rally 2.0. The new video, ‘World RX In Motion’, showcases the pace, intensity and thrill of playing through FIA World Rallycross Championship events.

Rallycross will also form as part of DiRT Rally 2.0’s online multiplayer offering, giving players the opportunity to race wheel-to-wheel with their peers in eight-player online sessions.

A new Rallycross Championship mode has also been added to the game, so players can choose to focus their experience on multi-car racing. Players will have the ability to jump into their favourite driver’s car and go through the full heats, semi-final and final structure of an official FIA World Rallycross event.

Alongside all the traditional rally content in the career and historic rally modes, Dirt Rally 2.0 will launch with eight tracks from the 2018 FIA World Rallycross Championship, including new locations to the series:

Mettet, Silverstone and Circuit de Barcelona – Catalunya.

Four different classes of rallycross cars will be available at launch in DiRT Rally 2.0:

Official FIA World Rallycross Championship Supercars,

RX2,

RX Super 1600s

RX Crosskarts.

New Supercars to the DiRT Rally franchise include the GCKompetition World Rallycross team’s Prodrive-built Renault Megane RS RX, the Audi S1 EKS RX quattro, and 2018 FIA World Rallycross Champion Johan Kristofferson’s PSRX Volkswagen Polo R Supercar.

“The partnership with Codemasters gives us the chance to inspire the next generation of World RX drivers through our engagement with Codemasters’ vast gaming community.



With the release of DiRT Rally 2.0, which features eight FIA World Rallycross tracks, we are able to provide players with more world-class rallycross content than ever before.



The innovations Codemasters have brought to the game through enhanced visual effects and the introduction of weather conditions, and the Joker Lap, really does put fans firmly at the heart of the action.” Paul Bellamy, Senior Vice President of IMG Motorsports, the promoters of the FIA World Rallycross Championship

Further World Rallycross circuits and vehicles will arrive post-launch via DiRT Rally 2.0’s seasonal content, including the introduction of the Group B Rallycross class.

“Working so closely with IMG and World Rallycross has enabled us to create our most accurate World Rallycross experience. Working with official reference data from tracks, having great relationships with race teams and close access to the incredibly talented drivers gives us amazing insight into this really exciting and accessible sport. We are extremely pleased to have eight of the World Rallycross tracks in the game, with more to come in the post launch service.” Jonathan Bunney, SVP of Publishing at Codemasters said:

DiRT Rally 2.0, including official licensed content of the FIA World Rallycross Championship presented by Monster Energy, will launch on the PS4 computer entertainment system, the Xbox One family of devices including Xbox One X and Windows PC (via Steam) on Tuesday 26th February 2019.

Retail versions of the DiRT Rally 2.0 Day One Edition includes the stunning Porsche 911 RGT Rally Spec along with early unlocks for the Fiat 131 Abarth Rally and Alpine Renault A110 1600 S.

Now check out the new trailer below.