DJI rebrands the Osmo, Pocket 2 offers stabilised 4K in a tiny package

DJI has announced the second generation Osmo Pocket. Now called DJI Pocket 2, the small, pocket-sized device offers the ability to record stabilised 4K video.

DJI Pocket 2 packs full-scale performance in a highly portable and lightweight body, making it the perfect everyday camera to have in your pocket, bag, or purse. For its small size, Pocket 2 does not compromise on features.

The 3-axis gimbal makes footage smooth and appealing. Supported by a 4K camera, a larger sensor, and a wider lens, Pocket 2 delivers improved image quality in both photo and video modes compared to its predecessor. Creators can get up close with their subject using a brand new zoom feature. With an upgraded focus system, lock onto and track moving subjects faster and more accurately.

DJI Pocket 2 also showcases a highly modular design with a removable base plate that allows you to attach new accessories and expand your possibilities.

Similar to the original Osmo Pocket, Pocket 2 can be used as a stand-alone stabilized camera, connected to your mobile device with a dedicated phone connector, or operated remotely with wireless accessories for greater camera control.

“There was nothing like the DJI Osmo Pocket on the market when we first released it in November 2018, and it immediately changed the way we capture life’s special moments. DJI Pocket 2 takes it even further. We listened to our customers’ feedback and adapted the iconic design and form factor while raising the bar for the camera system. Pocket 2 brings an improved audio experience, as well as wider expandability. Whether you are out and about capturing everyday stories or a vlogger who requires more creative flair, the built-in intelligent features and different video templates allow anyone to create cinematic and engaging content. Everyone and anyone can shoot a video, but Pocket 2 can help you capture footage like a pro, taking your visual storytelling skills to a whole new level.” DJI President, Roger Luo.

Whether it’s your daily adventure or a long-awaited vacation, DJI Pocket 2, as the name suggests, easily fits into any pocket, making it the ideal companion to bring everywhere. Weighing just 117 g and offering

up to 140 minutes of battery life, the DJI Pocket 2 is all you need to record those special moments without being weighed down.

Small yet powerful, a larger 1/1.7” image sensor captures images with improved quality. The sweeping 20mm f/1.8 lens provides a bright and wide cinematic look, perfect for all sorts of scenery or vlogging.

Photographs can be captured in 16MP or 64MP images using a high-resolution mode, while a maximum video resolution of 4K/60fps at 100Mbps records in stunning details. HDR video has been added to make

your videos pop with vivid colors.

THe DJI Pocket 2 also offers up to 8x zoom using the 64-megapixel mode or 4x lossless zoom in 1080p or 16-megapixel mode so you can get closer to your subject without actually moving towards it. Autofocus has been redeveloped using a Hybrid 2.0 AF blend of phase and contrast detection to increase speed and accuracy.

New And Improved Intelligent Features

Pro Mode : Control advanced camera settings such as ISO, shutter speed, EV, and focus mode.

: Capture the fast-moving world in slow motion with a max speed and resolution of 8x at 1080p. Timelapse, Hyperlapse, Motionlapse : Speed up the world around you with the varying effects of three different time-lapse operations. hyperlapse automatically integrates Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) for added smoothness. Users have the ability to save individual images

separately, record in RAW format, and use ActiveTrack 3.0.

o 180° Pano: Captures four photos for sweeping landscape images.

o 3×3 Pano: Merges nine images for a wide and detailed view.

: Livestream directly to Facebook, YouTube, or RTMP. Story Mode: Preset camera movements, color profiles, and music make it easier to choose a template, record the moment, and share to social media instantly.

Price and Availability

DJI Pocket 2 is available for pre-order from store.dji.com and DJI Authorized Resellers in Australia.

DJI Pocket 2 can be purchased in two options.

DJI Pocket 2 includes the Mini Control Stick and tripod mount (1/4”) for the retail price of A$599.

The DJI Pocket 2 Creator Combo includes the Mini Control Stick, tripod mount (1/4”), Wide-Angle Lens, Wireless Microphone + Windscreen, Do-It-All Handle, and Micro Tripod for the retail price of A$799.

