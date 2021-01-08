Don’t be distracted by the logo change, GM just committed to an all-electric, zero-emissions future

Today, General Motors announced a new logo. Logo’s don’t matter. What does matter is why they changed the logo.

The reason GM has a new logo is because that company is changing. The 112 year history of building vehicles with internal combustion engines is coming to an end.

The coming years will see GM transition their vehicle manufacturing to electric vehicles and as such, the company wanted the icon that represents their brand, to shift accordingly to represent that significant change in direction.

Today is about so much more than a logo, Craig. This is about creating excitement for an all-electric, zero-emissions future! What’s not to like about that? — General Motors (@GM) January 8, 2021

Most electric vehicles today are priced at a level that is accessible by a relatively small percentage of the overall market. If you’re someone who wants, or only has the capacity to spend $30k on a vehicle, then you’re not able to buy an EV today.

GM is committing to accelerate the mass adoption of electric vehicles. That means they want to build products (replacing their existing portfolio), using an “Everybody In” approach. This should see cars delivered at all price points, to cater for all customers and that objective does not come easily, or cheaply.

GM is investing $27 billion in electric and autonomous vehicles (that will be electric) over the next 5 years. By the end of 2025, they’ve committed to deliver no less than 30 new EV products.

If there wasn’t a big enough wake up call already, this should be it.. the electrification of our vehicles is happening and about to happen fast.

GM’s Ultium platform uses a familiar skateboard design, which allows them to create many vehicles without starting from scratch each time.

Ultium will be the foundation for GM’s next-generation EV lineup, powering everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles, including the GMC HUMMER EV and Cadillac LYRIQ.

GM’s Ultium platform will be capable of delivering an EV that can go up to 450 miles on a full charge, will power EVs of many sizes, shapes and price points, and is capable of 0-60 mph performance in as little as 3 seconds for some models.

The Autonomous ambitions of GM is also very interesting, with today’s press release including the statement..

The company is also evolving its brand identity as GM transforms itself to deliver on a vision that creates a world with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion.

“There are moments in history when everything changes. Inflection points. We believe such a point is upon us for the mass adoption of electric vehicles. Unlike ever before, we have the solutions, capability, technology and scale to put everyone in an EV. Our new brand identity and campaign are designed to reflect this. GM has the talent, technology and ambition to advance a safer world for all, help reduce emissions and accelerate toward our all-electric future. Everybody In’ demonstrates our intent to lead, while inviting others – policymakers, partners, individuals – to play an active role in moving society forward, whether that’s helping to expand infrastructure, advocating for progress in their communities, or simply taking an EV for a test drive to learn about the benefits of EV ownership.” Deborah Wahl, GM global chief marketing officer.

As we embark on the next stage of our electric evolution, we're bringing #EVerybodyIn. Welcome to Generation E. https://t.co/YGPAuVoHPj pic.twitter.com/3iOGblX4e3 — General Motors (@GM) January 8, 2021

Explaining that logo.

The new logo builds on a strong heritage while bringing a more modern and vibrant look to GM’s familiar blue square. The new brand identity extends to technology brands including Ultium. The team of GM designers tasked with creating the new logo considered how to balance the history and trust inherent to the existing design with GM’s vision for the future.

“This was a project our team took so personally, not just for ourselves but for the 164,000 employees this logo represents. At every step we wanted to be intentional and deliberate because this logo signifies creative and innovative thinking across the global General Motors family.” Sharon Gauci, GM executive director of Global Industrial Design

The new GM logo features a color gradient of vibrant blue tones, evoking the clean skies of a zero-emissions future and the energy of the Ultium platform. The rounded edges and lower-case font create a more modern, inclusive feel.

The underline of the “m” connects to the previous GM logos as well as visually representing the Ultium platform. And within the negative space of the “m” is a nod to the shape of an electrical plug.

To complement the “Everybody In” campaign and new GM brand identity, the company will launch a new GM.com site on Jan. 11, 2021 to share the latest information and stories about GM’s work across electrification, safety, citizenship and the road to autonomous driving.

GM.com will celebrate the people and the technologies that are moving GM forward and play a meaningful role in bringing news and updates to audiences around the world.