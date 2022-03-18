Dynabook Thunderbolt 4 Dock supports 4x 4K displays or a 1x 8K display

Dynabook ANZ announced a new Thunderbolt 4 Dock. For those of us who use laptops with USB-C ports and move between desks at home and work, will love the ability to dock and expands your display from a 13-15″ display, to larger external monitors. The dock also offers the ability to connect an array of peripherals like keyboards and mice, making moving between spaces simply and easy.
With data transfer rates of up to 40Gb/s, the Thunderbolt 4 Dock features two HDMI 2.0, two DisplayPort 1.4 and Thunderbolt 4 port connections to boost screen real estate massively by supporting a variety of external display configurations – including 4x 4K displays or a single 8K display.
The dock also includes a Gigabit LAN port, 4x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A and 2x USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, making connections to networks and modern peripherals and accessories blazing fast, while an integrated SD Card reader and combo audio jack offer added convenience.
The immediate benefit is for IT teams to better manage their deployed assets, the Dynabook Thunderbolt 4 Dock supports features like PXE Boot and Wake-on-LAN.
Perfect for professionals needing desktop connectivity in the office and the freedom and mobility of a modern laptop, there is a world of possibilities as the Thunderbolt 4 turns a single port into a world of possibilities.
The Dock not only maximises the number of devices you can connect to your laptop, but it also charges it quickly too. With 90 watts of power delivery, the dock ensures a connected laptop’s battery is quickly recharged, with plenty of power to spare for connected accessories.
We proudly stand behind our products and guarantee the Dynabook Thunderbolt 4 Dock with a 3-year limited warranty.
The dock will cost you A$429.00.