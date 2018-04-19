Echo Spot is coming to Australia, pre-order now available

Amazon have announced the Echo Spot is now available for pre-order in Australia. The Echo Spot offers Alexa functionality, with a smaller design and the added convenience of a circular screen so that Alexa can show you things. The all-new Echo Spot will be available to customers on 26 April, 2018 and is available for pre-order beginning today at amazon.com.au/echospot for $199.

Alexa Australia and New Zealand Country Manager, Sylvia Ding said,

Echo Spot combines the popular small design of Echo Dot with the added benefit of a display, and the features you love about Alexa into a stylish and compact device. See the weather, watch video news briefings, glance at your alarm clock, make video calls, and more—we think customers in Australia will find lots of places for Echo Spot in their homes.

Designed for any room, with the added convenience of a screen

Echo Spot fits easily into any room of your home. The size and viewing angle of the screen make Echo Spot ideal for use on a desk or nightstand so you can turn your compatible lights on and off, watch a video flash briefing from ABC NEWS and FOX SPORTS Australia, book a table and see ratings of restaurants with the Dimmi skill, plan your commute with live public transport vehicle locations with the NextThere skill, get the weather, check the time, wake up to music alarms or view your calendar. Or use Echo Spot in the kitchen to easily set and view timers, call friends and family with a supported Echo device or the Alexa App, see shopping and to do lists, and more.

New microphone array with second generation far-field technology

Echo Spot features second generation far-field technology with four microphones, acoustic beam-forming technology and enhanced noise cancellation so it can hear you from across the room—even while music is playing. If you have more than one Echo, Alexa responds intelligently from the Echo you’re closest to with ESP (Echo Spatial Perception).

Front-facing camera and Alexa calling help you stay connected—call hands free

Put an Echo Spot in each room so you can drop in on the kitchen to ask when dinner will be ready, or drop in on the family room to see how homework is going. You can also use Echo Spot to start a voice or video call, or send a message to a supported Echo device or the Alexa App—simply say, “Alexa, call Dad,” or “Alexa, send a message to Mary.”

Built-in speaker, plus Bluetooth and audio-out to connect to your existing speaker systems

Alexa can talk to you and play music on Echo Spot through the built-in 2W speaker. Echo Spot can also directly connect to speakers through Bluetooth or using a 3.5mm stereo cable, enabling you to add Alexa to your home entertainment system. Then, use just your voice to control Amazon Music Unlimited, Spotify, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, and more. Plus, with the multi-room music feature, you can play your favourites throughout your home, with synchronised music across all of your Echo devices.

Easily control your smart home

With compatible smart home devices, Echo Spot can integrate all of the smart home capabilities that customers love about Alexa—turn on the lights, view your live camera feed from the nursery, set up Routines, control the temperature and more. Customers can use smart home skills and devices from Philips Hue, LIFX, Arlo, Ring, Telstra Smart Home, and more.

Pricing and availability

Echo Spot comes in black or white and is available for pre-orders starting today for $199 (RRP) on amazon.com.au/echospot and at select retailers such as JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, and Myer. Devices will ship to customers and be available at retailers beginning 26 April, 2018.