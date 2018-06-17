Electric Go-Karts are deliciously quiet

Electric GT Kart is a new category, endorsed by the FIA, that big brother Tesla Model S category as they travel around the world. Adding to the Formula E series that’s growing pace quickly, these all-electric categories are clearly the future of Motorsport.

When it comes to the karts, they’re manufactured by Play and Drive, and have just conducted a second test day around the Aragon Motor Land circuit in Spain. The footage captured showcases just what a stark difference electric Go-Karts have, compared to traditional petrol-powered Karts. They’re incredibly fast, accelerating from 0-100km/hr in just 3.1 seconds and a top speed of 150km/hr, but also incredibly quiet.

The EGT Karts feature a 3.2Kwh battery pack which delivers the equivalent of around 50hp. While that may not sound that powerful, the properties of their electric power train, combined with low overall weight (109kg), help them achieve seriously quick performance.

The EGT Karts will up to 20 Electric GT eKarts will take to the race track for the first event later this year as part of the 10-race Electric Production Car Series championship.

Now take a look at the on-board camera from the EGT Kart testing. Go Karts are fun at the best of time, but this much power in the wet looks slightly terrifying, sure to deliver a massive shot a adrenaline to anyone in the driver’s seat.