Elgato Stream Deck now available in white

Or gadgets can be very personal and when those gadgets are available in new colours, that can help them integrate them into our interior design style.

Elgato’s little magic Stream Deck is now available in white, while delivering the same powerful features. For those unfamiliar, Elgato make hardware devices designed for streamers and content creators.

There are plenty of people with white-themed Battlestations and until now, you’d have to deal with a black Stream Deck interrupting that crisp, clean look. With the addition of the white colour, the case, keyboard, mouse, microphone and Stream Deck can all match for that ultimate look.

The Stream Deck KM.2 offers 15 programmable hardware keys in a stand that places it at a very convenient 45-degree angle, making for easy access.

These keys are actually small LED displays that are programmable using the Stream Deck software. This offers a really easy drag and drop interface and offers some serious customisability.

These 15 buttons can feature folders, much like our smartphone home screen, so 15 can become more than 200 buttons, then we add the ability to have up to 10 pages of 15 icons and you’re talking about more than 1,000 buttons… amazing.

These buttons can be configured to do a variety of functions, like launching websites, opening applications, even controlling audio inputs/outputs and your favourite brand of smart lighting. Jump into the Store and there’s a massive array of Plugins to increase functionality further.

Those who stream online on Twitch, YouTube etc, will love the ability to press a button and switch cameras, add lower 3rds and more.

If you happen to be into finance, or crypto, there’s also stock ticket and crypto ticker plugins to make a button show live updates of how your investments are doing. The possibilities really are endless, but my favourite part comes from the macro functions.

For those computer tasks that you repeat regularly, that require multiple steps, many strokes of the keyboard and clicks of the mouse, well these can be automated to a single button press.

It looks like the white isn’t quite ready for Australians, but if you want more info on the Elgato Stream Deck MK.2, please head to elgato.com/en/stream-deck-mk2