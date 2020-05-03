Elon wants Minecraft in Tesla vehicles, opens door to games while driving

Minecraft is a phenomenon, with an estimated 112 million monthly players. Despite the game launching back in 2011, it’s still evolving and recently added Ray Tracing which looks incredible.

If you’ve had kids at home during isolation, chances are you’ve seen lots of Minecraft at your house with support for almost any device.

Well there’s one connected device that doesn’t yet have Minecraft, Teslas. It sounds like that could change with Musk posting that he’s keen to get it working in the car.

Anyone think they can get a good multiplayer Minecraft working on Teslas? Or maybe create a game that interacts virtually with reality like Pokémon Go while driving safely? Like a complex version of Pac-man or Mario Kart? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 3, 2020

The car already has a decent list of games including Beach Buggy Racing 2, Cuphead and more, but adding a game as popular as Minecraft would be something else.

While games are currently restricted to having the car in Park, Elon has suggested for the first time that he would consider a game while the car is ‘driving safely’.

Or maybe create a game that interacts virtually with reality like Pokémon Go while driving safely? Like a complex version of Pac-man or Mario Kart?

The ‘driving’ part of that suggests that we’re talking about humans still driving, not months or years away when the cars are fully autonomous. I’m keen to understand more about how this would work.

Musk clearly understands the safety concerns with distracted drivers, so I imagine it could use the MarioKart-style powerups, collecting them on your drive by pressing a button on the wheel or indicator stalk, similar to spinning a Pokestop.

This actually bounces off previous community requests for Tesla to enable the external cameras on the center display. The forward-facing camera could be overlayed on the display with a digital layer out powerups, combined with audio effects.

To someone who has never driven the 3.5 hour drive down the Hume Highway from Wodonga to Melbourne on Autopilot, there’s really not a lot for the driver to do, the car is basically doing it all. With FSD, there’s even less, with the car also doing lane changes. This means some of that available mental space could be used for fun little driving games, while keeping things safe.

Tesla owners can already switch the satellite images of their car for the surface of Mars, however that doesn’t require your ongoing, especially with audio prompts for navigating the real world.

Interesting times ahead, but after driving my Model 3 today and not having it slow down for speed bumps or deal with roundabouts.. there does seem to be more pressing things that should be on the agenda.