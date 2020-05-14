Epic Games tried to Giveaway GTA V and it failed epically

GTA V was originally released way back in September of 2013 on consoles, but later re-released in 2015 on PC. Since then developers Rockstar North have released a number of updates and recent versions of the game look significantly better.

More than 5 years on, you’d think everyone who wanted the game, already had the game, but it seems demand is still high. Overnight Epic Games tried to offer the game for free, but they clearly weren’t ready for the volume of people who love all things free.

The Epic Games Store gives away a free game every week, but this time picked a fan favourite and as such, has been down for hours after the week-long giveaway was leaked online.

While we don’t know what infrastructure was in place to cater for the rush, it clearly wasn’t enough, with the site straight up giving a 403 error.

Epic Games Store on Twitter hasn’t posted in 5 hours, but their last tweet confirmed they’d basically DDOS’d themselves.

We are currently experiencing high traffic on the Epic Games Store.



We are aware that users may be encountering slow loading times, 500 errors, or launcher crashing at this time and we are actively working to scale. We'll provide an update as soon as we can. — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) May 14, 2020

After they scale out the infrastructure, I’m sure there’ll be plenty of time for everyone to get the game, so just check back later.