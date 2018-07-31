Facebook kills automatic WordPress publishing to Profiles

This morning WordPress users received an email (below in full), explaining that as of August 1st, 2018 (tomorrow) third-party tools can no longer automatically post to Facebook Profiles. This common technique is used by thousands of wordpress blogs as an efficient and reliable workflow. This includes Publicize, the Jetpack tool that enables connections to social platforms like Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

It is important to understand the scale of the impact, with publishing to Facebook Pages still supported. This change is in-line with the new focus for Facebook on providing a wall that’s rich in content from your relationships to other humans and lessening the stream of brands.

Right about now you’re thinking about alternatives, like IFTTT that could also publish content to Facebook Profiles, but given that’s also an example of an automated service, it too would be prevented under the new rules. This leaves you sharing content manually on your Profile to share posts with friends and family.