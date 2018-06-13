Facebook Messenger adds filters to support Socceroos in World Cup

The start of the World Cup is just a few days away, and this Saturday night, Australia will play their first match. To celebrate the big occasion, Facebook Messenger is releasing new World Cup themed features, camera effects and hidden games.
Football fans across Australia will have access to a special patriotic green & gold face paint, as well as festive wigs to support the Socceroos. The popular hidden football game is also getting some World Cup flair, allowing people to play under the Australian flag.
The new features will be rolling out gradually as we approach The World Cup.
New Messenger Camera Effects:
Show off your team spirit with special filters in the Messenger Camera such as face paint and festive wigs that are custom designed for each competing team. Select the football when you open the Messenger camera, select the team of your choice, then just tap the screen to change effects. Take a selfie and share with your friends in a group chat.
New Camera Frames:
Cheer for your favourite teams with new camera frames that feature the flag of each competing country. As the tournament progresses, you will even see frames that represent the games being played. Look out for the France vs. Australia frame this coming weekend!
There’s a few games on Messenger available too:
- Keepie Uppie: Messenger is introducing a new twist to the keepie uppie (football) hidden game in Messenger. Compete while representing the country of your choice – even if they are not officially competing in the World Cup. Send a flag of your choice and a football to your friends in a chat. Tap the ball on the screen to keep the ball in the air. To win, don’t drop that ball!
- theScore: This fantasy sports instant game in Messenger has now added World Cup contests. Select a five-person squad of the world’s elite football players and challenge your friends or be randomly matched against another player. Just pick your team and you’re ready to go. Once games are underway, you can follow how your line-up is doing live – all the way through to your glorious victory.
- Golden Boot: Test your skills and your mettle as you are challenged to see who is the best free-kick taker. To play in one of Russia’s cities in this new edition of the game, go to the games tab on Messenger and search for Golden Boot.
- Ronaldo Kick’n’Run: While it’s fun to be a team player on a dream team full of stars, any real striker knows that when it comes to scoring that winning goal, it’s all about his own ability to perform the perfect kick. Put yourself in the shoes of Cristiano Ronaldo and see how it feels to kick, run and score like CR7 in this unique 3D arcade runner! In order to score and beat your opponents, you must avoid tricky tackles from rival defenders while avoiding the obstacles on Moscow’s streets. Compete against your friends by challenging them to a game and play in real time as you video chat your opponents!