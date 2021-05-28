Far Cry 6 is coming October 7th, watch the new gameplay trailer

Ubisoft has announced that Far Cry 6 will be released on October 7th worldwide and is coming to new generation consoles Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5, as well as Xbox One, PlayStation4, cloud streaming services Stadia and Amazon Luna. For those PC gamers, the game will be available on both the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store or alternatively you can play Far Cry 6 on Ubisoft’s subscription service, Ubisoft+ (A$19.95pm).

Along with the announcement Ubisoft has released an overview of what we can expect from the storyline, as well as an intro video and gameplay trailer. In the videos there are moments where the visuals look fantastic, offering dynamic lighting and depth of field camera effects, while the textures and detail on faces being something to be really excited about this next chapter of the franchise.

Most people are probably not looking too closely on a launch video, but after watching it a few times now, I hope Ubisoft use this time between now and launch to make everything a lot smoother. There are however moments where character animations don’t look smooth, especially in some of the dialog, the mouth movements are simplified as are the walking animations, which can really detract from otherwise immersive environments.

What is clear is that they’ve spent a lot of time on weapon animations, like reloads, they look fantastic and we can expect plenty of action sequences where you’re required to blow stuff up.

Set in the tropical paradise of Yara, Far Cry 6 will see gamers experience the adrenaline rush and chaos of guerrilla combat as they join the revolution to liberate Yaran people from the oppressive rule of dictator Antón Castillo and his teenage son Diego.

As local Yaran and military dropout Dani Rojas, players will be swept up in the guerrilla movement as the brutality of Antón’s rule reaches new heights and the fire of revolution ignites across the country. Players will be able to choose to play Dani as a woman or a man, and will join forces with a colorful cast of characters, including Clara Garcia, the leader of revolutionary group Libertad, or Juan Cortez, a jaded ex-KGB spy and guerrilla master as they fight their way to take down the tyrant.

To succeed against the overwhelming power of Antón’s army, players will embrace the “resolver” spirit, a philosophy of resourcefulness found across Yara, making use of everything and whatever they have to inflict chaos on the regime.

Fueled by the creativity of “resolver” mastermind Juan Cortez, Far Cry 6 features a broad and unexpected arsenal of customisable “resolver” weapons and tools. From a motorcycle engine powered minigun to a homing missile throwing backpack, pushing the “resolver” spirit to the limit will grant Dani the power of an entire guerrilla army.

Far Cry 6 gives players unprecedented freedom to experience the game the way they want by supporting their playstyle, whether they prefer a stealthy or forceful approach. In addition to resolver options, players will be able to pick traditional weapons and use new ways to traverse the world such as horses, tanks and crazy DIY vehicles. They will also be able to pair up with all-new animal companions like Chorizo, the adorable wiener dog no soldier can ignore or Guapo, Juan’s soldier-hungry pet crocodile.

In solo or two-player co-op, players will explore a vast and contrasted open world, from lush jungles to decaying cities. With Antón’s army controlling the air, roads, and seas, players will operate from hidden guerrilla camps across the country, gathering soldiers and resources while planning their next move. Players will have to navigate the world and approach situations like true guerrilla fighters to make sure every strike against the regime hits hard.

If you pre-order Far Cry 6 you’ll get a bonus “Libertad Pack” which includes the “Libertad Outfit” for Chorizo and the state-of-the-art “Discos Locos”, a weaponised disc launcher that will make enemies dance on their own graves.

Price and Availability

Fans who purchase Far Cry 6 on Xbox One or PlayStation 4 will be able to upgrade their version to next gen at no additional cost on the Xbox Series X | S and the PlayStation 5.

The game is available to pre-order today in a range of editions which range up to A$179.95 for the Ultimate Edition. The game starts at A$99.95 for the basic version, with the Gold edition (contains Season pass) costs A$149.95. For uber fans of the franchise, there’s also the Collectors edition which will run you a massive A$309.95.

Included in that pack is a range of physical collectibles including:

Additionally, the Far Cry 6 Collector’s Edition will include a range of high-quality collector’s items:

• A high-end replica of “Tostador”, the flamethrower replica from the game** (7 parts to be assembled, length: 72cm).

• A “How to Assemble” one-pager artwork, illustrated by famous artist Tobatron.

• A unique Collector’s Case based on Tobatron’s iconic art style.

• Exclusive Steelbook with an emblematic design inspired by Far Cry 6’s colourful cast of characters.

• A 64-page A4 format Artbook featuring exclusive artworks from our passionate production team.

• A set of 10 stickers picturing the guerrilla movement and its distinctive vibes.

• A Chorizo keyring, the cutest yet most lethal dog on wheels!

• A Selected Soundtrack of the Game for you to jive to when you’re not in Yara.

• World Map

Additionally, the standalone Ubicollectibles 26-cm tall figurine “Lions of Yara”, which showcases Antón Castillo, the President and leader of Yara, and his teenage son Diego, is now available for pre-orders on the Ubisoft Store. It includes a unique code that unlocks a weapon charm in Far Cry 6, the “The Lion of Yara.”

Check out the gameplay trailer below.

For more information on Far Cry 6, please visit: farcry.com