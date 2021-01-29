FIMER brings new range of EV charging solutions to Australia

Electric Vehicles are coming and we need to create the recharging infrastructure for their wide-scale deployment in the coming years. A new charging option is coming to Australia, from Firmer, the 4th largest solar inverter company in the world.

With EVs expected to account for around 30% of global vehicles by 2025, FIMER’s new portfolio of AC and DC charging stations and wallboxes is ready to accommodate residential and commercial applications.

“We are proud of our strong track record in harnessing the power of the sun for sustainable energy. The introduction of our new EV solutions marks a step forward in our ambition to drive a new era for e-mobility. It builds on our proven credentials in the EV sector, where we have already installed more than 30,000 solutions since 2017.” Gaetano Belluccio, FIMER’s managing director of e-mobility

Based on FIMER’s experience in the sector, the new portfolio has been developed to respond to customers’ needs and includes five purpose-built solutions which deliver high charging outputs and outstanding levels of efficiency and flexibility.

Residential charging

For residential applications, the company introduces its new FIMER FLEXA AC Wallbox, a wall or stand mounted charger, which is available in three different models: Stand Alone, Future Net and Inverter Net. Each model has four possible configurations (3.7, 7.4, 11 and 22 kW) and two options, with socket or cord.

Offering connection and smart management with additional charging points, it is easy to install and maintain. For ultimate flexibility, FIMER FLEXA AC can be easily adapted to any environment, from a private house to public parking lot, thanks to its clever stand accessories. The addition of a quick fixing solution allows users to easily disconnect the wallbox and move it to another place and it can also be used as an emergency charging cable.

As part of FIMER’s commitment to green and sustainable mobility, the wallbox is made from 100% recycled plastic, making the solution not only functional, reliable, safe and flexible, but also environmentally friendly.

The new FIMER FLEXA stand is available in both single-charging-point mode and double charging-point mode and features dedicated LED lighting to highlight the charging point. To guarantee public security and safety, the stand also features internal electrical protection.

Commercial charging

For commercial installations such as parking lots and supermarkets, the company has developed the following solutions:

the FIMER FLEXA AC Station

FIMER FLEXA AC Wallbox

FIMER ELECTRA DC Station.

The FIMER FLEXA AC charging station is ideal for use in public places, where it can charge up to two vehicles at the same time in alternating current.

Available in two different configurations, the first with two type 2 AC sockets, the second with one type 2 socket (power up to 22kW) and one type 3A socket (power of up to 3.7 kW). Both configurations are available in three versions: Stand Alone, Future Net and Inverter Net.

The solution provides high levels of diagnostics that can detect failures caused by external agents, activate relative alarms, and automatically return to a normal function once the emergency has been resolved.

Suitable for public parking and highway services, the FIMER ELECTRA DC Station is a next generation fast charger for electric vehicles, that can simultaneously charge up to three vehicles. Based on the number of vehicles connected to the DC outputs, the charging station dynamically distributes its maximum power and can (in DC Mode) charge an EV in under 15 minutes.

In case of power failure, the UPS power backup facility allows the transaction to be concluded and cables released. For added flexibility, stations can also be upgraded after installation, to add power modules and increase charge capacity.

“With this launch, we are continuing to build on our heritage and expertise to create a range of sustainable solutions that will provide fast, efficient charging for generations to come. We are proud to be championing this new electric era and look forward to working with communities across Europe and beyond to drive broader EV adoption rates.” FIMER’s chairman Filippo Carzaniga.

More information at Firmer.