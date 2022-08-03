First 1,000 BYD Atto 3 EVs are on their way to Australia

BYD is an electric vehicle giant in China and is about to launch its first serious EV in Australia, the Atto 3. This afternoon EVDirect.com, the local distributor for BYD, posted photos of the first 1,000 Atto 3’s destined for Aussie customers.

The BYD Atto 3 is a mid-sized SUV that will compete with a growing list of electric vehicles available in Australia. One of the key draw cards of the Atto 3 is its price, starting at a driveway price of just A$47,063 (VIC), it’s sure to get the attention of many.

That price is for the standard range battery, while the extended battery range will add an additional $3k, for a still affordable A$50,257 (VIC).

The range of an EV is one of the biggest questions, particularly when Australia’s charging infrastructure is still developing. The Atto 3 promises a WLTP range of 345km for the standard range and 420km on the extended range model. In reality, expect slightly less than these figures from the 49.92kWh and 60.48kWh batteries.

The other aspect of charging is charging speed. While most people will trickle charge overnight, if you do take a road trip with the Atto 3, you should know the max CCS2 DC charging speed is just 70kW on the SR and 80kW on the ER, meaning the 350kW charging rates found on networks like Chargefox won’t speed things up.

Powered by just the front wheels, the performance offered here is timid, at just 150kW and a 0-100km/h time of 7.3 seconds. For those coming from an ICE vehicle, this is likely to still feel reasonably snappy but won’t win any races at the lights.

The interior of the Atto 3 is unique and it’ll be down to personal taste as to whether you’re a fan, but they do leverage a centre display that can rotate (if you need it to). The external design is quite appealing and judging by the first batch of supply selling out quickly, I think they’ll do quite well in the Australian market.

Check out https://evdirect.com.au/atto-3 for more details and if you want to order one today, you’ll be waiting till December 2022 / January 2023 for it to arrive.

The more EVs on Australian roads the better, you’ll be very welcome here BYD.