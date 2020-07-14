Fisker is another EV maker going public this year, ahead of first vehicle in Q4 2022

Fisker is another electric vehicle startup out of the US and have just announced they’re going public. By listing on the New York Stock Exchange, it is hoped the company can raise the necessary capital (est. US$1 Bil) to produce their first vehicle, the Fisker Ocean.

The SUV is a fairly familiar recipe, with a forward-leaning modern design on the exterior, paired with a minimalist interior. Probably the biggest immediate difference is the inclusion of a full-length solar roof that would help charge the batteries while you drive, or are parked.

The Ocean will feature a CCS and CSS2 compatible charge port, along with a range of up to 300 miles from its 80kWh lithium-ion battery.

The car is expected to go into production in Q4 of 2022, so while they’re taking US$250 deposits already, there is some time to go before the first customer deliveries.

Along with today’s announcement they’re going public, Fisker also announced they’re entering a merger with Apollo Affiliated Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. The merger places the value of Fisker at $2.9 billion.

The press release announcing this, also includes a reference to a unique ‘flexible lease program’ that offers flexibility to owners. We’ll have to wait to see exactly what’s so special about Fisker’s lease agreements, as leasing is a very common option in the industry.

Part 1: Exciting news for #Fisker – today we announced a merger with Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). #fisker #ElectricVehicles #evs #cars pic.twitter.com/BwM7IqWa7U — Fisker Inc. (@FiskerInc) July 13, 2020

