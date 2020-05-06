Foxtel signs major expansion with WarnerMedia, Warner Bros, HBO and more secured

Foxtel and WarnerMedia today have announced a major new multi-year licencing agreement covering programming from Warner Bros., HBO, HBO Max and WarnerMedia networks which will continue to power Australia’s most extensive range of television provided through Foxtel’s broadcast and on demand services.

Some highlights from the new agreement are:

Foxtel continues as the exclusive Australian Home of HBO and the new exclusive licensee for Warner Bros.’ produced and distributed scripted Originals from HBO Max which will launch in the US on 27 May.

Extends exclusive rights for Warner Bros. TV and rights for Warner Bros. extensive movies catalogue.

Continuing carriage agreements supporting Foxtel’s kids’ offering with Cartoon Network and Boomerang along with expanded SVOD rights, and ongoing CNN access.

Extensive SVOD rights supports the continuing expansion of Foxtel’s on demand content and the Foxtel Group’s ambitions in streaming.

Partnership includes a commitment to scripted and non-scripted programming for Warner Bros. International Television Production in Australia.

The deal ensures Foxtel’s 2.5 million customers will continue to enjoy the breadth and depth of Warner Bros., HBO and WarnerMedia networks for years to come.

This content includes award winning television series such as Game of Thrones, Succession, Big Little Lies and Batwoman to fan-favourites Friends and The Big Bang Theory along with blockbuster movies and popular children’s content from the Cartoon Network and Boomerang.

“We are pleased that after working together for almost 25 years we can announce an expansion of our relationship, not only with Warner Bros. and HBO, but with the extended WarnerMedia family. The diverse output from WarnerMedia to the Foxtel Group will power our broadcast and streaming strategy on multiple platforms and multiple brands ensuring our customers continue to enjoy the very best of TV and on demand from the world’s number one producer of television. WarnerMedia has a long history in creating the world’s best television. From Bugs Bunny to Batman, Carrie Bradshaw to Rachel Green, Jon Snow to Tony Soprano, WarnerMedia’s characters are amongst the most beloved and iconic in television. There is only one home in Australia for the diversity and volume of product from WarnerMedia and that is Foxtel. Foxtel Group Chief Executive Officer Patrick Delany

Agreement Content Highlights

HBO Max Originals will bring a collection of stories targeted at younger streaming audiences including the much-anticipated reboot of Gossip Girl, The Flight Attendant starring Kaley Cuoco and Ridley Scott’s upcoming sci-fi series Raised by Wolves. As the Australian home of HBO the much anticipated Game of Thrones prequel along with returning seasons of Succession, Barry and Westworld along with every HBO drama series ever made, perfect for bingeing on demand, including Game of Thrones, Sopranos, Sex in the City, Insecure, The Wire and Veep. Renewal of Warner Bros. scripted output and new scripted productions, made for US Network, cable and OTT platforms along with Warner Bros catalogue of TV series including PAYTV and SVOD rights for two of the world’s most popular comedies The Big Bang Theory and Friends for use across the Foxtel Group. Extension of Foxtel’s Movies relationship with Warner Bros. including first-run feature films and its acclaimed library of classics. New co-production agreement to create original content, Australian made and locally produced continuing Foxtel’s’ long-term commitment to the Australian production community.