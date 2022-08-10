Galaxy Unpacked: 5 new Samsung products including Z Series, arrive in Australia on September 2nd

5 of the newest Samsung products are set to launch in Australia, including the latest Galaxy Z Series range of smartphones, Galaxy Watches and Buds.
The Galaxy Z Series offer what no other device on the market can – a premium, stylish device with a flagship camera, performance and power offering and a larger screen, with no compromise to portability or style.
Available from 128GB, the Galaxy Z Flip4 comes in two models including the base and Bespoke editions, retailing from $1,499. The Galaxy Z Fold4 starts from $2,499 with 256GB, 512GB and 1TB memory variants. All Z Series smartphones will be available for pre-order from August 11th 2022 in Australia.
Australia will also bring to market the newly expanded Galaxy Watch5 series and Galaxy Buds2 Pro.
Available in two distinct models, the Watch5 Pro is an entirely new durability series made for the sporty, performance-minded outdoor athlete and the Watch5 is an every day, customisable lifestyle accessory.
|Device
|Colour
|Price (RRP) &
Memory
|Pre-Order Offers
|Galaxy
Z Flip4
|Pink Gold
Graphite
Blue
Bora Purple
|128GB –
$1,499
256GB –
$1,649
512GB –
$1,849
Bespoke
256GB –
$1,729
|Samsung
• A free memory upgrade (up to
$200 worth of value)
• 50% off Samsung Care+
• An additional trade-up bonus
of $300 for Flip4
Optus
• Bonus Tab A8 (Grey 64GB),
valued at $529 RRP
• 3-month free 5GB connected
devices data plan for the Tab
A8 pre-order cohort
• 6-month free Upgrade &
Protect
Vodafone
• Bonus $500 trade-in credit
• Bonus Samsung Trio Wireless
Charger
Telstra
• Receive a free Galaxy
Watch5, valued at up to $649*
|Galaxy
Z Fold4
|Phantom
Black
Beige
Greygreen
Burgundy
[Samsung.com
Exclusive]
|256GB –
$2,499
512GB –
$2,699
1TB – $2,999
[Samsung
Exclusive]
|Samsung
• Memory Upgrade (up to $300
worth of value)
• 50% off Samsung Care+
• An additional trade-up bonus
of $500 for Fold4
Optus
• Bonus Tab A8 (Grey 64GB),
valued at $529 RRP
• 3-month free 5GB connected
devices data plan for the Tab
A8 pre-order cohort
• 6-month free Upgrade &
Protect
Vodafone
• Bonus $700 trade-in credit
• Bonus Samsung Trio Wireless
Charger
Telstra
• Receive a free Galaxy
Watch5, valued at up to $649*
|Galaxy
Watch5
|40MM
(Aluminium,
20MM Sports
Band)
Graphite /
Graphite strap
Pink Gold /
Pink Gold
strap
Silver /
Lavender strap
|$499 (BT)
$599 (LTE)
|Optus:
• Get a bonus pair of Samsung
Galaxy Buds2 in White, valued
at $219 RRP
Vodafone
• Get a bonus pair of Samsung
Galaxy Buds2 in White, valued
at $219 RRP
Telstra:
• Get a bonus pair of Samsung
Galaxy Buds Live*, valued at
$249 RRP
|Galaxy
Watch5
|44MM
(Aluminium;
20MM sports
band)
Graphite /
Graphite strap
Sapphire /
Blue strap
Silver / White
strap
|$549 (BT)
$649 (LTE)
|Optus:
• Get a bonus pair of Samsung
Galaxy Buds2 in White, valued
at $219 RRP
Vodafone
• Get a bonus pair of Samsung
Galaxy Buds2 in White, valued
at $219 RRP
Telstra:
• Get a bonus pair of Samsung
Galaxy Buds Live*, valued at
$249 RRP
|Galaxy
Watch5
Pro
|45MM
(Titanium;
20mm FKM D
Buckle Band)
Titanium Black
/ Black strap
Titanium Grey
/ Grey strap
|$799 (BT)
$849 (LTE)
|Vodafone
• Get a bonus pair of Samsung
Galaxy Buds2 in White, valued
at $219 RRP
|Galaxy
Buds2
Pro
|Bora Purple
White
Graphite
|$349
|Optus:
• Receive a bonus accessory
voucher valued at $50
Pre-orders for all devices begin on 11th August, with on-sale kicking off 2nd September.
The Galaxy Z Series smartphones will be available from the Samsung eStore and Experience Stores, as well as retail and telco partners. Further pricing and on-sale information below.
For more information about the Samsung Galaxy Z Series, visit https://www.samsung.com/au/smartphones/galaxy-z/