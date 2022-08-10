Galaxy Unpacked: 5 new Samsung products including Z Series, arrive in Australia on September 2nd

5 of the newest Samsung products are set to launch in Australia, including the latest Galaxy Z Series range of smartphones, Galaxy Watches and Buds.

The Galaxy Z Series offer what no other device on the market can – a premium, stylish device with a flagship camera, performance and power offering and a larger screen, with no compromise to portability or style.

Available from 128GB, the Galaxy Z Flip4 comes in two models including the base and Bespoke editions, retailing from $1,499. The Galaxy Z Fold4 starts from $2,499 with 256GB, 512GB and 1TB memory variants. All Z Series smartphones will be available for pre-order from August 11th 2022 in Australia.

Australia will also bring to market the newly expanded Galaxy Watch5 series and Galaxy Buds2 Pro.

Available in two distinct models, the Watch5 Pro is an entirely new durability series made for the sporty, performance-minded outdoor athlete and the Watch5 is an every day, customisable lifestyle accessory.

The new Galaxy Z Series range is the generation of foldables that will see the category become mainstream. Adoption cues are steadily growing from the volume of Foldable devices ‘in the wild’, increasing consumer online search trends, indication of purchase intent, app optimisation and more.

We know there’s been a doubling in consideration for foldables among 18 – 45-year-olds and Gen-Z specifically showing a colossal 273% increase since last year.

Garry McGregor, Vice President, Mobile Experience Division, Samsung Electronics Australia.
DeviceColourPrice (RRP) &
Memory		Pre-Order Offers
Galaxy
Z Flip4		Pink Gold
Graphite
Blue
Bora Purple		128GB –
$1,499

256GB –
$1,649

512GB –
$1,849

Bespoke
256GB –
$1,729		Samsung
• A free memory upgrade (up to
$200 worth of value)
• 50% off Samsung Care+
• An additional trade-up bonus
of $300 for Flip4

Optus
• Bonus Tab A8 (Grey 64GB),
valued at $529 RRP
• 3-month free 5GB connected
devices data plan for the Tab
A8 pre-order cohort
• 6-month free Upgrade &
Protect

Vodafone
• Bonus $500 trade-in credit
• Bonus Samsung Trio Wireless
Charger

Telstra
• Receive a free Galaxy
Watch5, valued at up to $649*
Galaxy
Z Fold4		Phantom
Black
Beige
Greygreen
Burgundy
[Samsung.com
Exclusive]		256GB –
$2,499

512GB –
$2,699

1TB – $2,999
[Samsung
Exclusive]		Samsung
• Memory Upgrade (up to $300
worth of value)
• 50% off Samsung Care+
• An additional trade-up bonus
of $500 for Fold4

Optus
• Bonus Tab A8 (Grey 64GB),
valued at $529 RRP
• 3-month free 5GB connected
devices data plan for the Tab
A8 pre-order cohort
• 6-month free Upgrade &
Protect

Vodafone
• Bonus $700 trade-in credit
• Bonus Samsung Trio Wireless
Charger

Telstra
• Receive a free Galaxy
Watch5, valued at up to $649*
Galaxy
Watch5		40MM
(Aluminium,
20MM Sports
Band)
Graphite /
Graphite strap
Pink Gold /
Pink Gold
strap
Silver /
Lavender strap		$499 (BT)
$599 (LTE)		Optus:
• Get a bonus pair of Samsung
Galaxy Buds2 in White, valued
at $219 RRP
Vodafone
• Get a bonus pair of Samsung
Galaxy Buds2 in White, valued
at $219 RRP
Telstra:
• Get a bonus pair of Samsung
Galaxy Buds Live*, valued at
$249 RRP
Galaxy
Watch5		44MM
(Aluminium;
20MM sports
band)
Graphite /
Graphite strap
Sapphire /
Blue strap
Silver / White
strap		$549 (BT)
$649 (LTE)		Optus:
• Get a bonus pair of Samsung
Galaxy Buds2 in White, valued
at $219 RRP
Vodafone
• Get a bonus pair of Samsung
Galaxy Buds2 in White, valued
at $219 RRP
Telstra:
• Get a bonus pair of Samsung
Galaxy Buds Live*, valued at
$249 RRP
Galaxy
Watch5
Pro		45MM
(Titanium;
20mm FKM D
Buckle Band)
Titanium Black
/ Black strap
Titanium Grey
/ Grey strap		$799 (BT)
$849 (LTE)		Vodafone
• Get a bonus pair of Samsung
Galaxy Buds2 in White, valued
at $219 RRP
Galaxy
Buds2
Pro		Bora Purple
White
Graphite		$349Optus:
• Receive a bonus accessory
voucher valued at $50

Pre-orders for all devices begin on 11th August, with on-sale kicking off 2nd September.

The Galaxy Z Series smartphones will be available from the Samsung eStore and Experience Stores, as well as retail and telco partners. Further pricing and on-sale information below.

For more information about the Samsung Galaxy Z Series, visit https://www.samsung.com/au/smartphones/galaxy-z/

