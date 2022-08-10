Galaxy Unpacked: 5 new Samsung products including Z Series, arrive in Australia on September 2nd

5 of the newest Samsung products are set to launch in Australia, including the latest Galaxy Z Series range of smartphones, Galaxy Watches and Buds.

The Galaxy Z Series offer what no other device on the market can – a premium, stylish device with a flagship camera, performance and power offering and a larger screen, with no compromise to portability or style.

Available from 128GB, the Galaxy Z Flip4 comes in two models including the base and Bespoke editions, retailing from $1,499. The Galaxy Z Fold4 starts from $2,499 with 256GB, 512GB and 1TB memory variants. All Z Series smartphones will be available for pre-order from August 11th 2022 in Australia.

Australia will also bring to market the newly expanded Galaxy Watch5 series and Galaxy Buds2 Pro.

Available in two distinct models, the Watch5 Pro is an entirely new durability series made for the sporty, performance-minded outdoor athlete and the Watch5 is an every day, customisable lifestyle accessory.

The new Galaxy Z Series range is the generation of foldables that will see the category become mainstream. Adoption cues are steadily growing from the volume of Foldable devices ‘in the wild’, increasing consumer online search trends, indication of purchase intent, app optimisation and more. We know there’s been a doubling in consideration for foldables among 18 – 45-year-olds and Gen-Z specifically showing a colossal 273% increase since last year. Garry McGregor, Vice President, Mobile Experience Division, Samsung Electronics Australia.

Device Colour Price (RRP) &

Memory Pre-Order Offers Galaxy

Z Flip4 Pink Gold

Graphite

Blue

Bora Purple 128GB –

$1,499



256GB –

$1,649



512GB –

$1,849



Bespoke

256GB –

$1,729 Samsung

• A free memory upgrade (up to

$200 worth of value)

• 50% off Samsung Care+

• An additional trade-up bonus

of $300 for Flip4



Optus

• Bonus Tab A8 (Grey 64GB),

valued at $529 RRP

• 3-month free 5GB connected

devices data plan for the Tab

A8 pre-order cohort

• 6-month free Upgrade &

Protect



Vodafone

• Bonus $500 trade-in credit

• Bonus Samsung Trio Wireless

Charger



Telstra

• Receive a free Galaxy

Watch5, valued at up to $649* Galaxy

Z Fold4 Phantom

Black

Beige

Greygreen

Burgundy

[Samsung.com

Exclusive] 256GB –

$2,499



512GB –

$2,699



1TB – $2,999

[Samsung

Exclusive] Samsung

• Memory Upgrade (up to $300

worth of value)

• 50% off Samsung Care+

• An additional trade-up bonus

of $500 for Fold4



Optus

• Bonus Tab A8 (Grey 64GB),

valued at $529 RRP

• 3-month free 5GB connected

devices data plan for the Tab

A8 pre-order cohort

• 6-month free Upgrade &

Protect



Vodafone

• Bonus $700 trade-in credit

• Bonus Samsung Trio Wireless

Charger



Telstra

• Receive a free Galaxy

Watch5, valued at up to $649* Galaxy

Watch5 40MM

(Aluminium,

20MM Sports

Band)

Graphite /

Graphite strap

Pink Gold /

Pink Gold

strap

Silver /

Lavender strap $499 (BT)

$599 (LTE) Optus:

• Get a bonus pair of Samsung

Galaxy Buds2 in White, valued

at $219 RRP

Vodafone

• Get a bonus pair of Samsung

Galaxy Buds2 in White, valued

at $219 RRP

Telstra:

• Get a bonus pair of Samsung

Galaxy Buds Live*, valued at

$249 RRP Galaxy

Watch5 44MM

(Aluminium;

20MM sports

band)

Graphite /

Graphite strap

Sapphire /

Blue strap

Silver / White

strap $549 (BT)

$649 (LTE) Optus:

• Get a bonus pair of Samsung

Galaxy Buds2 in White, valued

at $219 RRP

Vodafone

• Get a bonus pair of Samsung

Galaxy Buds2 in White, valued

at $219 RRP

Telstra:

• Get a bonus pair of Samsung

Galaxy Buds Live*, valued at

$249 RRP Galaxy

Watch5

Pro 45MM

(Titanium;

20mm FKM D

Buckle Band)

Titanium Black

/ Black strap

Titanium Grey

/ Grey strap $799 (BT)

$849 (LTE) Vodafone

• Get a bonus pair of Samsung

Galaxy Buds2 in White, valued

at $219 RRP Galaxy

Buds2

Pro Bora Purple

White

Graphite $349 Optus:

• Receive a bonus accessory

voucher valued at $50

Pre-orders for all devices begin on 11th August, with on-sale kicking off 2nd September.

The Galaxy Z Series smartphones will be available from the Samsung eStore and Experience Stores, as well as retail and telco partners. Further pricing and on-sale information below.

For more information about the Samsung Galaxy Z Series, visit https://www.samsung.com/au/smartphones/galaxy-z/