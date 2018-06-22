Get excited for the French Grand Prix with more F1 2018 footage

This weekend is the first of a triple-header weekend series for Formula 1 that’ll see the teams logistics pushed to the limits as the transit France, Austria and Great Britain back-to-back. The French race is held at Circuit Paul Ricard and in preparation for a weekend on the couch watching F1 practice, qualifying and the race, Codemasters have released more footage from their upcoming title F1 2018.

Check out the video below as the French drivers, Pierre Gasly​, Romain Grosjean​, Esteban Ocon​ as well as Carlos Sainz,​ take you around the track​. This was first time that all four drivers were able to get their hands on F1 2018, which will release onto PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, the Xbox One family of devices including the Xbox One X and Windows PC, worldwide on Friday 24th August 2018.

While the game is still a work in progress, it does look fantastic and the while the drivers spend most of their time in million dollar simulators, you could tell they were impressed with the game that allows gamers around the world, play as them.

Haas F1 Team driver, Grosjean said,

“Of course the French Grand Prix is the one I am most looking forward to in the year,” “It will be my first time racing in my home Grand Prix and a lot of French fans are coming to support us.”

Gasly added,

“I am massively excited. To have a home Grand Prix is a special feeling. You can really feel the support.”

Ocon said,

“I have been playing games since I was a kid… and I haven’t stopped. The games have evolved massively and are getting more and more realistic. It is still my routine to go training during the day and I play for one or two hours in the evening… and I find it very useful. When we don’t have a race weekend I keep racing on my own.”

Gasly sadded,

“This is my first try on F1 2018 and I am super impressed. I am a big fan of the games and have played them since I was a kid. Every year it keeps getting better.”

Sainz commented,