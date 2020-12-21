Get on the beers Christmas Lights may be the best thing to happen in 2020

Coronavirus has left a lasting impression on how we’ll remember the year that was 2020. If there’s one shining light on the year, that has to be this amazing Christmas Light display.

The light display titled ‘Get on the Beers Christmas Lights’ is an animated sequence of Christmas Lights, sync’d with the now famous remix of Victoria’s Premiere Daniel Andrews.

At a press conference earlier in the years, Andrews gave a strict warning to Victorians, that now is not the time to get on the beers. This raised the immediate question.. how long till we could indeed, get on the beers.

Thankfully the Coronavirus situation in Victoria feels under control as we head into Christmas, after a massive second wave impacted the state for months and seen Melbourne face weeks of lock down.

Now for the business, here’s the amazing video and my advice is to skip watching it on your phone, this is so good it needs to be on your TV, with surround sound. Also probably a great idea to add this as a favourite and pull it out on Christmas Day.

Published by Darren Tran, unfortunately we no more detail on this masterful creation, but I’d love to know the tech specs of a setup like this.