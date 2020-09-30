Google announces the Pixel 5, another 5G phone under $1,000

Google has announced the Pixel 5 overnight and it’s one of the most affordable flagship phones on the market. Coming in at $999.00 the phone comes with 5G capability, something fairly rare for phones under the thousand dollar mark.

Along with 5G support, Google has also packed in a very healthy 4080 mAh battery and are claiming as much as 48 hours of battery life.

The phone has a 6.0″ Full HD+ OLED display (up to 90 Hz), that lays over internals that includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor (2.4 GHz + 2.2 GHz + 1.8 GHz, 64-bit Octa-Core Adreno 620) and 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

When it comes to photography, Google are including a 12 MP dual-pixel and 16 MP ultrawide rear camera array, while the front includes an 8 MP lens with 1.12 μm pixel width and ƒ/2.0 aperture for great low-light performance. While these specs are comparatively low to other flagships from competitors, Google often make up for that with some of the most advanced software magic.

The phone also includes a USB Type-C port for 18W fast-charging, but you may not need that with Qi wireless charging included. It also supports reverse wireless charging, great if you want to charge your pixel buds headphones.

Of course the big reason you buy a Pixel directly from Google is to get the vanilla Android, without OEM modification. The Pixel 5 comes with the latest, Android 11. Possibly the more exciting aspect is that you lock into a device that will get the next release earlier than almost all other phones.

Google are including both a single nano SIM slot, as well as a support for the new eSIM standard.

Pre-orders for the Pixel 5 are now open and you can select between Just Black or Sorta Sage.

More information at https://store.google.com/product/pixel_5_specs or if you’d prefer to grab it from retail, JB Hi-Fi also has pre-orders available here.

The Pixel 5 will be released on October 15th, 2020.

Google also announced a Pixel 4a with 5G capability for $799.