Google Maps 18 AU/NZ Shopping Centres with Street View

Most of us have used Street View to virtually walk down the streets of destinations we plan on visiting, or relocating to, but have you ever considered virtually walking around shopping centres?

This week Google released the first 18 locations across Australia and New Zealand that have been mapped by Street View.

AMP Capital’s shopping centres are the first retail portfolio in Australia and New Zealand to be mapped internally.

Google Street View enables customers to virtually tour the centre before they leave their home. This helps customers plan their shopping journey and familiarise themselves with their chosen centre ahead of time and is an exciting step in launching this technology.

Google Street View uses 360-degree panoramic navigation technology, enabling customers to virtually window shop retailers, cafes, restaurants and services. Customers can experience the entire shopping centre via Google Street View ahead of their visit, allowing customers to have a more purposeful shopping trip.

For privacy, people’s faces that were captured are blurred in the final result.

“This is an exciting step forward in our customer experience digital roadmap, which aims to create an easier and more digitally-enabled shopping experience for our customers, and in turn, supports our valued retailers. Recent research of more than 5,000 shoppers in AMP Capital’s portfolio showed that while 83% are happy with their centre’s response to Covid-19, 39% expect to shop in a more planned/less browsing way and 44% will shop in less busy times so it’s great we can support their shopping habits with an innovative technology solution.” Helen Hey, Head of Customer Technology and Innovation at AMP Capital

The project with Google Street View aims to build the ‘know, like and trust’ factor with shoppers and facilitate an easier, more convenient customer journey.

“Our Street View technology allows people to virtually walk paths and explore a space before they visit. While this technology is most well-known for helping you navigate outdoors along roads or walking trails, it can also be implemented to indoor spaces — and we’re excited to bring this to AMP Capital shopping centres to help Australians and New Zealanders find their favourite stores more easily. Physical rather than online retail is still our customers’ preference with 96% saying they plan to shop at their local AMP Capital-managed centre during the Christmas period. Great partnerships like Google Street View really enhance the customer experience.” Cynthia Wei, Google Street View Program Manager

The maps can be accessed via both the Google Maps app and website, and the AMP Capital shopping centre websites. To road test Google Street View at Macquarie Centre in Sydney click here.

Google Street View is available at the following shopping centres: