GoPro captures more than 2 Billion views on YouTube

GoPro is the industry standard sports action cameras and to demonstrate their ability to capture the world, GoPro upload videos to their YouTube channel. After joining back in March of 2009, just over 10 years ago, the company celebrated a major milestone over the weekend, hitting a whopping 2 billion views on YouTube!
That’s upwards of 7.8 thousand years of GoPro content watched across the 2,000-plus videos on the GoPro YouTube Channel.
2 billion views couldn’t have been reached without a community made up of go-getters, adrenaline-seekers, inspirational leaders, passionate sharers and loyal followers. This is the group that GoPro CEO and founder Nick Woodman wants to recognise first and foremost as the company celebrates the accomplishment.
GoPro serves as a platform for positivity, celebrating all that’s awesome in our world. We take pride in being a beacon of radness in today’s hectic world. People are amazing, and we’re proud to champion them through our content channels.GoPro CEO and founder Nick Woodman
From bear-hugging a lion to nailing a 72-foot backflip, viewers from more than 240 countries and territories have tuned in on YouTube to see what GoPro is up to. Of the 2,000 videos (and counting) that the company has published, 405 surpass 1 million views and an impressive 44 total more than 10 million views.
These videos, paired with nearly 7 million loyal subscribers, have landed GoPro on the YouTube Ads Leaderboard 7 times, and elevated GoPro to the No. 1 Brand Channel on YouTube in 2014.
Check out some of the jaw-dropping GoPro antics that captivated viewers and catapulted the GoPro Channel to 2 billion views on YouTube.
And now for the wrapup highlight video to celebrate the 2 billion view milestone.