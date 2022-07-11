Great tech discounts for the next 48hrs with Amazon Prime Day 2022

Every year, Amazon puts on a massive sale known as Prime Day. At a time when the cost of living has never been higher, many Aussies are chasing a bargain. Amazon’s Prime Day is now live, despite the name, actually runs for 48hrs.

Amazon Australia’s Prime Day shopping event is now live, giving Australian Prime members access to 65 hours of deals on more than one hundred thousand products.

Prime members in Australia can unlock huge savings with more deals than ever before across big brands, including Apple, Lenovo, Nintendo, Oculus and Samsung.

As always, Amazon’s own hardware devices feature heavily in the discount list, so if you were considering buying one for yourself, or a present for a friend, now is the time.

Local deals will run for 48 hours until 11:59PM AEST on 13 July. Deals from the UK and US will be available on Amazon.com.au through Amazon Global Store until 5pm AEST on 14 July, giving Australian Prime members access to a massive 65 hours of deals.

If you haven’t yet tried Prime, you can start a 30-day free trial at amazon.com.au/prime to participate in Prime Day and to unlock the many year-round benefits for Australian Prime members. Australian Prime members will currently receive free expedited delivery on all Prime-eligible items shipped and sold by Amazon US or Amazon UK.

Prime Day has just begun with huge savings available on a massive range of products – from the everyday essentials through to the bigger ticket items. New deals will be going live throughout the 65 hour shopping event available exclusively to Prime members in Australia, so we encourage shoppers to keep coming back to make the most of the great savings available. Not only will there be deals from big brands, but a number of small and medium Aussie businesses are offering Prime members the chance to save on their products. Arno Lenior, Director of Prime for Amazon Australia

Small Australian businesses including Brisbane-based Nakie, regional Victoria-based the Doggie Balm Co and Sydney-based Dad’s Special Spice Mix will be offering some of their products at discounted prices. Dad’s Special Spice Mix is handmade in Australia with 38 vegan, gluten-free ingredients that are roasted and ground by hand – an authentic spice mix that’s not your average curry powder.

From our family to yours, we’re excited to be able to share Dad’s Special Spice Mix with Aussies during Amazon Prime Day this year,” “By supporting Australian small businesses like ours during Prime Day, Amazon makes it possible for us to deliver each of our handmade packets of Dads Special Spice Mix across Australia and helps us get in the hands and pantries of new customers. Co-Founders and Creators behind Dads Special Spice Mix Sid Madiwale and Priya Sharma.

While Amazon’s deals extend across a large range of categories, the most applicable for techAU readers are technology categories like video games and electronics.

Amazon Devices

Save 50% off RRP on Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Smart Display with Alexa.

Save 50% off RRP on Fire TV Stick 4K Max, and 65% when you buy 2.

Save 30% off RRP on Ring Video Doorbell (2020 release) .

. Save 43% off RRP on Kindle 10th Gen.

Save 67% off RRP on Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker with Alexa.

Video Games

Get $100 Amazon promo credit and 2 free eligible Meta Quest games (Population: One & Onward) when you purchase Meta Quest 2 256GB.

Save 55% off RRP on Just Dance 2022 for Nintendo Switch.

Save 73% off RRP on Far Cry 6 for PlayStation 5.

Save 30% off RRP on The Quarry for PlayStation 5.

Save 30% off RRP on WWE 2K22 for Xbox Series X.

Electronics

Save up to 40% off RRP on Beats Studio 3 headphones.

Save up to 50% off RRP on select JBL speakers and headphones.

Save up to 30% off RRP on select HP laptops and printers.

Save up to 40% off RRP on select Lenovo Monitors, Notebooks, and Chromebooks.

Save up to 40% off RRP on select Razer laptops, earbuds and keyboards.

Save up to 30% off RRP on select LG Monitors and Laptops.

Save up to 58% off RRP on select Belkin surges, chargers and accessories.

Save up to 42% off RRP on select Olympus cameras and lenses.

Save up to 30% off RRP on select Pioneer DJ studio monitors, turntables and DJ controllers.

Save up to 32% off RRP on select Samsung Smartphones, Tablets, Wearables and Monitors.

Save up to 30% off RRP on select Philips TVs.

Save up to 25% off RRP on select Sony 4K Bravia TVs.

Save up to 30% off RRP on select Asus networking products.

Save up to 40% off RRP on select Sony headphones, soundbars and DVD players.

Save up to 47% off RRP on select GARMIN smartwatches.

Save up to 30% off RRP on select Nikon Cameras, Lenses & Binoculars.

Save up to 30% off RRP on select SanDisk and WD storage devices.

Toys and Games

Save up to 40% off RRP on select Trunki suitcases.

Save on select LEGO sets.

Save on select Hasbro products.

