Haas first to reveal 2019 F1 livery. Stealthy, strong and a single vision

The Formula 1 pre-season just officially kicked off with the first F1 team to reveal their 2019 livery to the world. Haas F1 Team have revealed the
VF-19 (still the 2018 model), wrapped in the new livery, which features a very dark, gloss black livery, with dark gold and white highlights for sponsor logos.
The HAAS logo on the side pod definitely stands out, but given it’s stark difference to the rest of the car, the Peak logo on the side of the rear wing also grabs plenty of attention.
The car is an amazing work of art. In this 3/4 view, we see the detail of the livery as it wraps over the carbon fibre body to look stealthy as hell.
Haas F1 drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen also revealled their driver suits that compliment the cars branding.
Personally I love it, it’s a stark difference to last year’s red, grey, white, black combo. This year the livery feels much more like a single vision for how the car (and team) should be presented.
Let us know what you think in the comments.