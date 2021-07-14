How awesome is this! Buy a phone and get a free Smart TV

TCL’s 20 Pro 5G (hits shelves tomorrow (Thursday, July 15th.) and they have a crazy launch offer for you. If you buy the phone for A$799.00 at launch, you get a bonus TCL TV.

This offer It’s strictly for two weeks and while we’ve seen other phones offer earbuds, a bonus of a 43″ Android Smart TCL TV worth $599 (by redemption) is probably the best freebie we’ve seen. TCL is pretty proud of its display technology and offering 2 displays is a nice reminder of that.

TCL unveiled the powerful, yet affordable new flagship TCL 20 Pro 5G today. This is also one of Australia’s cheapest 5G phones, while also offering several display and camera upgrades.

To get the bonus TV (TCL S625), purchase the TCL 20 Pro 5G between July 15 and 29 from Vodafone and Mobileciti (by redemption).

“TCL is a well-known and trusted household name in many parts of the world and has been in Australia for a long time. Today’s launch of the 20 Pro 5G is yet another example of what we are able to deliver to Australian consumers who want the very latest features in a beautiful but affordable smartphone. Our innovation and heritage in display technology and owning our own manufacturing throughout means that we can deliver a high-performance smartphone with industry-leading display and a range of new innovations, all for under $800.” Joseph Corrente, Channel Manager for TCL Communication Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Islands.

Featuring a curved 6.67″ AMOLED display, the TCL 20 Pro 5G offers an immersive viewing experience thanks to TCL’s all-new NXTVISION 2.0 Intelligent Display technology powered by Pixelworks. This proprietary advanced display optimisation technology provides industry-leading colour accuracy, and the improved AI visual enhancement recognises on-screen content and scenes and automatically adjusts the colour, contrast and sharpness for more accurate and adaptive calibration.

NXTVISION also offers elevated levels of eye protection to reduce eye strain and blue light, while the TCL 20 Pro 5G also supports HDR10 playback for streaming TV series, documentaries and films on Netflix.

Along with the optimised display technology and a bump-free design, the TCL 20 Pro 5G boasts a quad rear camera array including a 48 MP primary module complete with Sony IMX main sensor, as well as lenses for ultra-wide, macro and depth sensors and an HDR-enabled 32MP front camera.

Shooting professional-looking photos of family and friends is a snap with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), ensuring smooth, crisp images in high-resolution detail. Additionally, the Backlight Selfie eliminates washed-out photos when the sun is behind you or you’re in the shade, so you can present yourself and your friends in the very best light possible.

The TCL 20 Pro 5G provides well over a full day of power, has wireless charging capability, and fast charging technology makes it easy to quickly top up if you’re starting to get low. There’s also 256GB internal storage and micro SD capacity of up to 1TB, more than enough to store plenty of images and high-resolution videos without the need to constantly delete content.

The TCL 20 Pro 5G´s Super Bluetooth feature pushes the limits of audio-streaming by connecting up to four Bluetooth devices so that you can share music with friends at the same time anywhere you like.

The TCL 20 Pro 5G will be the first TCL device to enable Multi-Screen Collaboration, a new innovation recently announced at Mobile World Congress 2021. Multi-Screen Collaboration will enable a more interactive, multi-screen experience, moving more smoothly across smartphone to TV, tablet and PC to access content, services and data. It will be enabled via an over-the-air software update to be announced shortly.

TCL’s entire 20 Series lineup has been verified by Google as Android Enterprise Recommended devices. TCL joins a select group of notable companies with devices recommended by Google for business use. Android Enterprise Recommended establishes best practices and common requirements, backed by a rigorous testing process, conducted by Google. Every Android Enterprise Recommended device is verified against enterprise-grade requirements for performance, consistency and security updates.

DXOMARK Testing of Camera and Display of TCL 20 Pro 5G

The TCL 20 Pro 5G was also recently reviewed by DXOMARK for its display and camera performance. Its independent benchmarking positioned the TCL 20 Pro 5G’s display as a “New Color Leader”, even when compared to significantly more expensive handsets, while also naming the quality of the TCL 20 Pro 5G’s camera as one of the best options in the high-end segment.

Specs

Design

Dimensions: 164.2738.77~9.07mm

Weight: 190g

Finish: 3D back & front glass, glossy, AG & high polished AF coating, OPVD film

Colors available: Gray & Blue

Side keys: 3 (1 for power, 1 for volume, 1 for Smart Key)



Display

6.67-inch Curved AMOLED, dotch display FHD+ (1080×2400 resolution)

Screen-to-body ratio: 93%

20:9 display ratio

2000000:1 (Typ.) contrast ratio

394PPI, 16.7M colors, DCI-P3 100% , JNDC 0.8

700typ brightness(HBM), current 420±10% (typical) Capacitive touchscreen

Iris 6 display chipset, Netflix HDR10 supported TÜV Rheinland Certification



Memory

6GB RAM + 256GB ROM

End user memory : 239GB Supports micro SD Card up to 1TB

Actual internal storage available may vary depending on pre-installed software. Battery Battery: 4500mAh (typical) Up to 18W Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 3.0 (9V2A)

Up to 15W wireless charging Type-C USB 2.0

Charging time: 100% (2.0 hours)

DOU Value: 13 hours

Rear Camera

48MP Sony OIS camera: AF, Sony IMX582, OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) , PDAF, sensor size 1/2“, pixel size 0.8μm, aperture F1.79, field of view 79°, 6P lens

16MP ultra wide-angle camera: FF, sensor size 1/3“, pixel size 1.0μm, aperture F2.4, field of view 123°, 5P lens

5MP macro camera: FF, sensor size 1/5“, pixel size 1.12μm, aperture F2.2, field of view 83°, 3P lens

2MP depth camera: FF, sensor size 1/5“, pixel size 1.75μm, aperture F2.4, field of view 85°, 3P lens



Video capture: 4K@30FPS, 1080P@60/30FPS Video playback: 4K@30FPS, 1080P@60/30FPS



Features: Dual LED flash, 2X lossless zoom, 10x digital zoom, HDR, EIS, Google Lens, in-recording snapshots, real-time bokeh, scene detection, Light Trace Mode, Super Macro Mode, Panorama Mode, Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, Slow-Mo Video Mode, Wide-Angle Mode, Super Night Mode, Super Steady Mode, Video Bokeh, Low-Light

Front Camera

32MP front camera: FF, sensor size 1/2.8”, pixel size0.8μm, aperture F2.45, field of view 80.4°, 5P lens



Video capture: 4K@30FPS, 1080P@60/30FPS



Features: Video HDR, Video Bokeh, Slow-Motion Selfie, LCD flash, Face Beautification (photos), Portrait Mode

Audio

Audio playback format: 3GP, 3G2, AAC, AVI, ADTS, ASF, AWB, FLAC, IMY, MID, MKV, MOV, MP3, MPEG-4, MXMF, OGG, OTA, RTTTL, RTX, WAV, WEBM, XMF, DivX



Dual-mic noise cancellation, HD Voice



Number of speakers: 1 Supported headsets: LGRM Hi-Res Audio certification

MPEG-4, AAC+, AAC-LC, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, EVRC, FLAC, H.263, H.264, H265/HEVC, MIDI, MP3, OPUS, PCM, QCELP, VORBIS, VP8, VP9,eAAC+.



Super Bluetooth: connect up to 4 Bluetooth devices to play audio simultaneously2 3.5mm audio jack

Features

The phone runs TCL UI, built on Android 11. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G Mobile Platform



CPU: Qualcomm Kryo 560 Octa-Core: 2 × Kyro Gold (A77, 2.0 GHz) + 6 × Kyro Silver (A55, 1.7 GHz)

GPU: Qualcomm Adreno™ 619

Location: GPS (L1+L5 support), A-GPS, BeiDou, Galileo, GLONASS

Other sensors: Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, dual light sensor, e-compass, Hall Switch ,Barometer (optional), dual RGB sensors, linear motor

Authentication: On-display fingerprint, Face key

Other features: torch light, FM Radio, HAC rating M4/T4 (NA)

Inbox accessories: USB Type-C cable, Quick Guide, SIM card PIN, TPU protective case4, wrap sticker, 9V2A charger

Optional accessories: wireless headset, Flip Cover, TP protector

Pricing And Availability

The TCL 20 Pro 5G is available from tomorrow from Vodafone and Mobileciti, and from Harvey Norman in early August. It comes in both Marine Blue and Moondust Gray, with a recommended retail price of $799.

Regarding that free TV, you can find more information at TCL.