How much data do you use on FTTP NBN ? I used 420GB in 12 days.

When I first connected my new home to the NBN of FTTP, I selected MyRepublic. Long story short, speeds dropped to less than 10Mbps despite paying for 100Mbps. After tiring of being told the issue was on my end, I changed providers to Aussie Broadband. The signup process at Aussie Broadband could have been easier or smoother, but did make me wonder, how much data had I been using?

On MyRepublic plans were all unlimited, which I found out was a result of them not having the end-user data monitoring tools, rather than being nice guys. With many other ISP/RSPs, you choose how much data you want, so I had no idea on what our household was consuming each month. Not wanting to overpay, I guessed around 500GB, but was off by some margin. After signing up on the 17th, this morning I received an email alerting us to the fact we’d eaten through 80% of that 500GB (420GB inc uploads) in just 12 days.

The great news is there’s no consequence for choosing a smaller plan as changing it is simple and easy with Aussie Broadband. Log into the website, move a slider, pay the difference. I’ve now moved up to $99 per month which is more than I was paying before, but speeds on Aussie are rock solid, speed testing above 90Mbps all times of the day and week.

For others making the decision about data caps, we’re a household of 2 adults and a newborn baby. We stream Foxtel Now for multiple hours per day, backup all our data to OneDrive, I have a couple of Xbox consoles (gaming has been light on since bub arrived) and a couple of laptops and phones on the WiFi.

Our largest day of usage was Wednesday this week (Anzac day) when we were both home, consuming 78GB down and 2.4GB up.

If you do a plan change on Aussie Broadband, I do appreciate they give you the option to tick a box and automatically revert to your standard plan. This is a customer-focused approach not widely available, so pat on the back for Aussie there.