Huawei MateBook X Pro launches in Australia

Huawei has launched its new flagship ultrabook, the MateBook X Pro 2020 in Australia.

From business users to professional content creators and consumers after a high-performance device with a very slick design, the new HUAWEI MateBook X Pro offers a very compelling device.

Launched in 2018 as the first-ever FullView notebook, the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro delivered extreme portability, cutting-edge performance and smart connectivity, marking Huawei’s rise to prominence in PC business.

Now in 2020, the new HUAWEI MateBook X Pro continues Huawei’s commitment to innovation with all-new performance, ultra-light-weight design and FullView display.

“The proliferation of smart technology has fundamentally changed the way we live, with everyday Aussies now demanding seamless connectivity, high performance and intelligence from their devices. The all-new HUAWEI MateBook X Pro delivers on this, epitomising Huawei’s signature design and craftsmanship in a high-performance, powerful solution. The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro is our most powerful, portable and intelligent all-purpose device yet, and we’re excited to bring that to the hands of our Australian customers.” Larking Huang, Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business in Australia

Ultra FullView Experience

The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro leverages leading industrial design capabilities to provide an unparalleled user experience thanks to the Ultra FullView display.

The device features a 13.9-inch LTPS panel and supports up to a 3K resolution (3000×2000) to help bring content to life and provide a more immersive entertainment experience than ever before. Additionally, the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro supports 10-point multi-touch and Fingers Gesture Screenshot to deliver a more intuitive interface.

At just 14.6mm thick, the new HUAWEI MateBook X Pro is ultra-light-weight and portable, perfect for Australians who value mobility and quality performance. Finished with exquisite craftmanship for a smooth, sleek finish, the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro is available in Space Grey.

Ultimate flagship performance to drive maximum productivity

The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro is equipped with a 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10510U and NVIDIA GeForce MX250 running on 2GB GDDR5. This provides the performance necessary to ensures a smooth experience – in graphic and video editing, to gaming and multimedia content consumption.

Performance is great, but if the device lasts 2 hours, it’s a non-starter. Thankfully Huawei packed in a massive 56Wh battery along with Huawei’s proprietary power-saving modes, so users can enjoy all-day battery life. The 65 W Type-C portable adapter not only charges your laptop but can support HUAWEI SuperCharge for certain phones.

The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro houses HUAWEI Shark Fin 2.0 for intelligent and efficient cooling, along with smart filtering technology that provides real-time system temperature monitoring, giving the notebook a smoother fan curve for quieter operations.

Huawei are also paying close attention to audio, with the X Pro featuring quad speakers.

For users always on the go, the new HUAWEI MateBook X Pro supports fast Wi-Fi, for better signal reception and stable connectivity, along with Bluetooth 5.0 for quicker data transmission speeds, wider signal coverage and stronger broadcasting capabilities.

Huawei Share

Huawei is helping drive a more intelligent, efficient, and connected world through innovations such as Huawei Multi-screen Collaboration, which enables a more seamless connection between user’s laptop and smartphone.

With the new HUAWEI MateBook X Pro users can easily transfer photos and documents, share screen recordings and use clipboard functions between both devices. Additionally, laptop accessories such as the keyboard, camera, microphone and mouse can be used as peripherals of your smartphone, providing a rounded and more convenient user experience.

The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro also comes equipped with first-in-industry technologies including Fingerprint Power Button to allow users to quickly authenticate their identity on power up and a recessed camera to protect privacy while maximising the display area.

Huawei MateBook 13 and MateBook D Series

Huawei has also announced the newly upgraded MateBook 13 is now available in Australia. Featuring Huawei’s signature light-weight design and FullView display, the 13-inch MateBook 13 offers high-performance capabilities alongside Multi-screen Collaboration for an all-round intelligent user experience.

Additionally, Huawei has also introduced the Huawei MateBook D Series – the MateBook D 14″ and MateBook D 15″ notebooks. Both devices bring together Huawei’s aesthetic designs and innovative technology around power and performance to stand as dynamic notebook solutions for Australian consumers.

Australian Pricing and Availability

The new HUAWEI MateBook X Pro and Huawei MateBook 13 are available online and in store from today, 3 June 2020.

Consumers who purchase the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro between 3/06/2020 – 17/06/2020 they will receive a bonus pair of HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 active noise cancellation Bluetooth headphones valued at $299 RRP.

When consumers purchase the HUAWEI MateBook 13 at JB Hi-Fi between 03/06/2020 – 07/06/2020 they will receive 15% off.