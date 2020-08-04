Huawei P40 Pro+ 5G, delivers an even better camera system

Huawei make some of the best hardware on the planet and also have one of the most aggressive development cycles. Only a few months after the release of their current flagship, the P40 Pro, now comes a new, improved model, the P40 Pro+.

The Huawei P40 Pro+ takes what was already a great phone and makes it even better. The Pro+ features the same great display running 2640 x 1200 display running 90Hz, but picks up 5G connectivity and a far superior camera module.

In terms of colours, we seen Huawei bring the Deep Sea Blue gradients with the P40 Pro, but with the Pro+, Australia will see a white ceramic finish, while the world will also see a black variant.

When inquiring about the reason behind the colour selection, Huawei tell me that the white represents something a little unique in a landscape of largely black phones. I actually really like the white ceramic, it’s more scratch-resistant and compared to the typical glass back we typically see, although many will throw it in a case, which will hide it.

“The HUAWEI P40 Pro+ continues the P Series’ heritage of imaging excellence, thanks to the unique Ultra Vision Sensor, SuperZoom Array and pro-level cinematic features. A highlight feature for Aussies will be the Golden Snap, which allows you to remove unwanted subjects or reflections from shots to get that Instagramperfect image every time. The handset also features ultra-fast speed with the high-performance Kirin 990 5G Chipset, to connect Australians and the world around them instantly.” Larking Huang, Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business in Australia

Cameras

Now for those cameras. The P40 Pro+ features now less than 5 cameras. They are:

50MP Ultra Vision Camera (with OIS)

40MP Ultra Wide Cine Camera

8MP SuperZoom Camera (10x Optical Zoom)

8MP Telephoto Camera (3X Optical Zoom)

3D Depth Sensing Camera.

Those cameras combine to create a stunning 100x Supersensing zoom which is capable of capturing detail over 500 meters away. Being able to zoom has always been one of the big features reserved for DSLRs, but with these incredible new lens systems, our smartphones are becoming incredibly capable.

The camera story doesn’t stop there with one of the highest quality front-facing cameras on the market. The front dual camera features a 32MP camera with auto-focus and an IR depth camera, which produce selfies with natural bokeh effects.

Performance

When it comes to performance, the P40 Pro+ is powered by the Kirin 990 5G processor and comes with 512GB storage, up from the 256GB in the P40 Pro, while also offering the same 8GB RAM.

In terms of battery, there’s the same big 4,200mAH battery that’ll get you through a full day of aggressive use. The phone also supports Huawei SuperCharge with a Max 40W.

Software

When it comes to the software, Huawei offer 3 ways to get the apps you want on the HUAWEI P40 Pro+

Phone Clone – One easy way to transfer your apps, contacts, data, files and photos from your old smartphone to your new smartphone, in a few simple steps. AppGallery – Huawei’s official app store with more than 420M monthly active users and a constantly growing list of apps. It features a 4-layer detection mechanism to ensure apps featured are safe to download and use. Simply browse and download the apps you need. Petal Search – one of three ways in which Huawei users can find and download apps on to their HMS devices, alongside AppGallery and Phone Clone. Simply use it directly from the home screen of your device.

Price and Availability

We often see phone manufactures offer giveaways during new product launches and this time Huawei have a pretty nice one. While stocks permit, Huawei will giveaway a Watch GT2e as a purchase gift (A$349.00).

The Huawei P40 Pro+ will be available from August 7th, 2020 and will retail for A$2,099. For more information, head to Huawei.