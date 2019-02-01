Huawei will intro their foldable phone at MWC, teases

Huawei have released a teaser image for their big #ConnectingTheFuture event at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The invite features a top down view of a curved device, which is our first glimpse at the first Huawei foldable device.

Creating a device with a foldable screen is something a lot of companies will talk about this year. We’ve already seen a fairly slick one from Xiaomi and the hot tip is Samsung has one in the works as well.

Excited to share this video of a special Xiaomi smartphone from our President and Co-founder Bin Lin. It is the world’s first ever double folding phone — that’s pretty cool, isn’t it? #xiaomi #foldingphone #technology pic.twitter.com/iBj0n3vIbW — Wang Xiang (@XiangW_) January 23, 2019

While a device with a new transforming form factor is inviting, what has to happen is a whole new approach to software. If the devices (and Android underneath) simply offer an extended grid of icons, the whole thing will be a complete failure, we need to do better than that in 2019.

With close to 3x the pixel count, it’ll be really interesting how manufacturers deal with the trade off between battery life and thickness.

What is confirmed is that the renders by LetsGoDigital of Huawei’s foldable smartphone were wrong. The hinge design is all wrong, with the renders resembling a SurfaceBook hinge, instead the invite image released by Huawei is a far smoother, flexible corner without hinge notches.

It is expected that the device will also feature one of the other big themes of this year’s MWC, 5G capability.

Huawei’s MWC live stream begins on Feb 24th and this one definitely looks like it’ll be worth your time.