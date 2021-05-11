Intel announces new Tiger Lake, 11th-Gen Core H-series mobile processors

With the latest round of processors, Intel is targeting gamers and creatives as they deliver their 11th-gen Core H-series mobile processors. Intel describes the new chip as delivering desktop-class performance, made mobile. While the desktop lineup of 11th-gen processors launched in Q1 this year, it’s now time for the mobile equivalents to have their turn.

These chips will find their way into laptops across various market segments, from the ultraportable, to mid-level thin and lights, right up to enthusiast, performance laptops.

Intel’s Core i5, i7 and i9 mobile processors will find their way into new Acer, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo, MSI Rpublic of Gamers and Razer laptops shortly.

There’s plenty to like about the new 11th-gen architecture, including a 19% improvement in multi-threaded tasks as well as taking the crown for the world’s fastest single threaded mobile processor.

Improved performance is to be expected with a new chip, but that also comes with new features including:

Willow Cove Core miroarcitecture on 10nm SuperFin

Support for up to 5.0GHz turbo with Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0

Support for overclocking on some SKUs

20 PCIe Gen 4 w/RST bootable RAID0

Up to 44 platform PCIe lanes

X Graphics Architecture – 32EU Intel UHD Graphics

Thunderbolt 4 with up to 40Gbps bandwidth

Discrete Intel Killer WiFi 6E (Gig+)

Support for Optane H20 for high performance and capacity

Dual eDP integrated for power optimized Companion Display

The flagship of the Intel Core H-Series CPUs is the i9-11980HK which is fully unlocked, meaning those keen to overclock, can do so with freedom through the Intel Extreme Tuning Utility (XTU). This chip is capable of powering the latest 360Hz FHD displays, or 4K at 120Hz.

Intel are keen to sit the i9-11980HK next to the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX and according to provided benchmarks of Far Cry New Dawn, Grid 2019, Hitman 3 and more, the 11th Gen is faster across the board, in some cases by as much as 26%.

Given the internation challenges with chip shortages, Intel want to ensure customers that there are already chips on their way to OEMs and Intel expects to have 1 Million+ units with manufacturers by launch.

If you’re someone who pushes up against he performance of your current laptop, then news of Intel’s latest chips, should get you excited.