Kogan Frenzy has some big savings on offer

If you’re keen for a bargain to start your week, then Kogan may have exactly what you’re looking for. Starting at 10am today, Australians will have access to discounts...
If you’re keen for a bargain to start your week, then Kogan may have exactly what you’re looking for. Starting at 10am today, Australians will have access to discounts across a range of brands.

Below is a sample of some of the discounts on offer.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Beats-Powerbeats3-Wireless-Earphones-Defiant-Black-Red-2.jpgBeats Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones (Defiant Black-Red) – 50% off
New price: $129.00, Save: $130.00
With up to 12 hours of battery life and dynamic high-performance sound these headphones will keep you pumping through your workouts.
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Kogan-27_-QHD-IPS-FreeSync-75Hz-Frameless-Monitor-2560-x-1440.jpgKogan 27″ QHD IPS FreeSync 75Hz Frameless Monitor (2560 x 1440) – 38% off
New price: $329.00, Save: $200.99
The perfect monitor for creative professionals, gamers and those working from home looking to take their home office to the next level. 
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Apple-iPhone-XS-512GB-Gold.jpgApple iPhone XS (512GB, Gold) – 43% off
New price: $1,249.00, Save: $950.00
It’s the perfect time for a phone upgrade with a saving of nearly $1000 on the Apple iPhone XS 512GB
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Apple-AirPods-2-with-Charging-Case.jpgApple AirPods 2 with Charging Case – 21% off
New price: $197.00,  Save: $52.00
With over 20% off Apple AirPods 2, it’s the perfect time to start enjoying the wireless headphone experience.
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Kogan-50_-Smart-HDR-4K-UHD-LED-TV-Android-TV.jpgKogan 50″ Smart HDR 4K LED TV Android TV™ (Signature Series, XT9310) – 23% off
New price: $499.00,  Save: $150.99
One of the best Kogan TV deals featured this year and with a saving of over $150, you’ll be streaming your favourite shows in crystal clear quality in no time.
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Pawever-Pets-Professional-Pet-Grooming-Kit.jpgPawever Pets Pet Grooming Kit – 67% off
New price: $29.99, Save $60.00
With clippers, two combs, a cleaning brush and oil bottle included your furry friends will be looking fine in no time.
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Kogan-7kg-Series-7-Vented-Dryer.jpgKogan 7kg Series 7 Vented Dryer – 50% off
New price: $299.00. Save: $300.99
Kogan 7kg Series 7 Vented Dryer features 15 versatile drying programs and includes LED control display with 12 hour delay start.

Head to kogan.com/kogan-frenzy to get the deals.

