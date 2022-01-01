LG adds ThinQ Recipe service to new smart ovens in 2022

With the new year started, that means CES press releases are filling up the inbox, today we have news from LG about their latest cooking appliances, to be shown at CES 2022 next week. The LG InstaView Double Oven range and Over-the-Range Microwave Oven will be the first to offer seamless integration with the new LG ThinQ Recipe service.

The Double Oven range features LG InstaView technology that lets users see inside an appliance by simply knocking twice on the glass, illuminating the interior without having to open the door and letting hot air escape.

The new oven range leverages LG ProBake Convection technology for quick and thorough cooking without preheating to deliver delicious, evenly cooked meals. With precise temperature and airflow control, ProBake provides shorter cooking times and is also the key ingredient in the oven’s Air Fry and Air Sous Vide modes.

Air Fry allows users to create fried meal using far less oil than deep frying while Air Sous Vide enables the creation of tender dishes that will keep diners wanting more. And delicious doesn’t mean having to wait long, thanks to the company’s UltraHeat Power Burner technology.

The other half of the kitchen duo, LG Over-the-Range Microwave Oven, employs proprietary Steam Cook technology to prepare dishes. The Slide-out ExtendaVent in the premium microwave is effective in reducing the presence of smoke and lingering odours in the kitchen.

With an EasyClean interior, the oven is easy to clean thanks to the internal coating that prevents food and grease from sticking, so cleanup is simple with only a damp cloth. The appliance also features a minimalist design language, with the stainless steel and tempered glass of the LG WideView Window.

New for 2022, LG ThinQ Recipe service delivers a convenient user experience by making all smart kitchen services and content from LG and its partners available in one place. Accessed via the ThinQ app, LG ThinQ Recipe allows users to search, plan, purchase and cook hundreds of recipes including mouth-watering options from talented creators and the LG Originals Series, the latter prepared by LG using only LG cooking appliances.

In partnership with Boston-based artificial intelligence (AI) start-up Foodspace Technology, ThinQ Recipe also integrates the time-saving LG Scan to Cook feature, for scan-and-send cooking directions for select frozen meals.

The company’s AI customer service solution, Proactive Customer Care, can be accessed from the intuitive ThinkQ app as well. Using AI and deep learning technology to analyse product performance data, Proactive Customer Care can send users helpful alerts and maintenance tips to keep their LG ovens running optimally.

The 2022 LG InstaView range with ThinQ Recipe will be on display in LG’s virtual exhibition booth at CES 2022 starting January 5 PSt / January 6 AEDT.