LG just announced the world’s first 48-inch bendable OLED display, flat for watching TV, curved while gaming

Curved displays were all the rage a few years ago, as TV manufacturers struggled for a selling point after 3D didn’t go as expected. Within 12-24 months, 4K became the focus and we all realised a curved TV in the living room, a shared space, didn’t make much sense.

What did emerge is the usefulness as gaming monitors. Curving widescreen and ultrawidescreen displays enables the single person in front of them, to feel immersed in the content. When you’re gaming, that becomes a very natural fit, given immersion is exactly the experience you’re chasing.

Today LG has announced a new OLED that actually bends. The world’s first 48″ Bendable Cinematic Sound OLED (CSO) optimized for gaming will be shown during CES 2021.

The 48″ bendable display utilizes OLED’s advantages as its paper-thin screen bends and unfolds with a curvature radius of up to 1,000R, meaning that it can be made to bend up to a radius of 1,000mm without affecting the function of the display.

It can therefore be turned into a flat-screen while watching TV and used as a curved screen while gaming. The curved display offers a uniform viewing distance from the middle of the screen to its edge, maximizing the visual immersion that is popular among gamers.

In addition, the company’s CSO technology enables OLED displays to vibrate and make their own sound without the use of any speakers, offering a vivid sense of reality as if the on-screen characters were talking directly to the viewer.

The 48″ Bendable CSO display’s ultra-slim film exciter, which is the part that vibrates the display, has been reduced to a thickness of just 0.6mm from 9mm and therefore allows viewers to enjoy a thinner screen as well as highly impressive sound.

OLED technology has recently been gaining attention in the gaming TV market for its superiority, as each pixel emits its own light, offering an infinite contrast ratio.

“LG Display’s 48-inch Bendable CSO display is optimized for gaming as it maximizes the use of advanced technology that produces another level in terms of providing an immersive experience. In other words, it offers the very best gaming environment to gamers,” Dr. Chang-ho Oh, Executive Vice President & Head of the TV Business Unit at LG Display.

This creates another level of vivid picture quality, along with the seamless experience delivered by a response time of 0.1 milliseconds (ms), a refresh rate of 120Hz per second, and a wide variable refresh rate range from 40Hz to 120Hz.

Moreover, for gamers who view screens for an extended period of time, LG Display’s OLED displays are particularly suitable because they are known for their eye comfort.

They have been recognized and certified by leading global certification organizations as emitting low levels of blue light and being flicker-free.