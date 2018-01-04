LG’s Raspberry Rose V30 is the first phone announced in 2018

So what’s new in the phone market this year? Well first of all, its starting early. We’re just 3 days into 2018 and we have our first phone announcement. It seems LG are getting all their announcements out well ahead of the CES madness next week. Today, we learn of and see for the first time, the Raspberry Rose LG V30.

Ok yes this is simply a new colour to a phone that came out in August 2017, and big brother the V30+ in November, but it is noteworthy.

LG says CES 2018 attendees will be the first in the world to experience LG Electronics’ newest, eye-catching and romance-inspiring color for the flagship V30 smartphone. Raspberry Rose, an intense saturated version of red, is a hue quite unlike any previous smartphone color offered by LG or its competitors. Designed for fashion-conscious smartphone users, LG created a unique color that provides outstanding visibility and to makes this V30 an ideal Valentine’s Day gift.

The new colour joins the Aurora Black, Cloud Silver, Moroccan Blue and Lavender Violet colours already available. The LG V30 Raspberry Rose will roll out in Korea soon after CES with key markets in Europe and Asia to follow.