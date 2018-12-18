Logitech Capture is a new piece of software that allows users of Logitech webcams – C920, C922 and BRIO 4K Pro, to edit video into polished, memorable content.

“The video content we all see on YouTube and other content platforms is often top-notch, but behind the scenes, content creation is still complicated, confusing and cumbersome. Combined with our webcams, Logitech Capture aims to simplify video recording so anyone can easily create videos that look like they were created by a pro. Creators can take advantage of transitions, filters and other effects and share their videos on the most popular social sites like YouTube Facebook, Instagram and more.” Guillaume Bourelly, senior portfolio and product manager of webcams at Logitech.

Logitech Capture is available for free from the Logitech website and offers the following features:

Record from multiple sources

Record webcam video and your desktop screen, or two webcams simultaneously, for creating picture-in-picture content. Then use Logitech Capture to arrange picture-in-picture frames.

Create vertical video

Record in 9:16 format for a portrait viewing experience optimized for mobile phones and social media posts.

The ability to livestream to YouTube

Capture acts as a virtual camera so you can stream directly from the app to YouTube without having to use a complex encoder. You’ll keep access to all the editing and customization options in Logitech Capture during your stream.

Add professional studio-style controls to your recording

Enable ChromaKey recording, apply transition effects when switching sources, and change the size and color of borders. Logitech Capture also allows you to take still images and adjust mic input volume without leaving the app.

Customize your camera settings

Select your field of view, aspect ratio, and recording resolution. Advanced users can also adjust white-balance, auto-focus, and framer-per-second settings. Logitech Capture saves all your settings in your user profile.

Availability

Logitech Capture is supported by Windows 7 and of course Windows 10, available at Logitech.com through a free software download.