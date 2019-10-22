Looks like the Kia Stinger EV could be a reality in 2020.

As the world international automative industry wrestles with the transition from internal combustion engines, to electric powertrains, I decided to start a new hashtag #DoesItComeInEV.

I plan on using this hashtag when I see social media posts of cars with great design appeal but are still relying on yesterdays technology under the hood.

Today Kia Motors America posted a great photo of their Kia Stinger, their large sports sedan that offers 4.9s 0-100km/hr time from a V6 twin-turbo motor that produces 272kW from the rear wheels.

The car offers stiff competition to the traditional RWD performance cars in Australia, the Commodore and Falcon. Now Ford are selling a bunch of Mustangs and Commodore are selling 3 German-made Commodores, there’s a decent gap in the market that Kia is filling with the Stinger.

With a great looking exterior, I reached out to Kia Motors America to ask the question, will they consider an EV version of the Stinger?

The reply was a lot more positive than I was expecting.. saying a lot with their own hashtag #MaybeNextYear

In my eyes, this all but confirms that we’ll see the Korean automaker launch an EV option for the performance sedan. This would add to their already announced, first full-electric vehicle, the Kia e-Niro.

Personally I hope they offer it with an AWD option to deliver the maximum traction possible.