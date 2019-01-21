Louis Vuitton launches Wireless Earphones

Luxury fashion brand, Louis Vuitton is entering the portable audio market with new wireless earphones.

In a partnership with Master & Dynamic the Louis Vuitton Horizon Earphones combine Louis Vuitton’s iconic designs with the elevated sound technology of Master & Dynamic.

The Louis Vuitton Horizon earphones are inspired by the House’s visual universe and come in four colorways: black, white and red Monogram or yellow and blue Louis Vuitton stripes.

The Monogram design, contrasting matte and glossy surfaces, dynamic bright colors and refined metallic Louis Vuitton lettering all represent iconic Louis Vuitton signatures. Keeping consistent with the premium materials found in Master & Dynamic’s MW07, PVD-coated stainless steel acoustic enclosures house 10mm beryllium drivers to produce Master & Dynamic’s warm signature sound.

From the start in 2014, we set out to create the world’s finest luxury audio brand. It was an amazing honor and great point of validation for Master & Dynamic to be approached by Louis Vuitton to co-create their first sound tools Founder and CEO of Master & Dynamic, Jonathan Levine,

The architecture of the charging case harmoniously mirrors the shape of the Tambour Horizon watch with its contemporary, concave lines.

The earphones are available in white and hand-polished stainless steel for the Louis Vuitton Horizon White Monogram earphones and black PVD-coated stainless steel for the other three finishes. The earphones come with a charging case that also features sapphire glass. In terms of battery life, you can expect to get around 10 hours with the charging case, while the earphones themselves hold 3.5 hours of listening time.

Naturally with any product launched this year, it features the ability to activate your phone’s voice-assistant. The Louis Vuitton earphones work with all Bluetooth© devices, as well as with the Tambour Horizon smart watch.

For more information, head to louisvuitton.com