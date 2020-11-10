Maybe you can afford an EV, the 2021 MG ZS EV costs just A$43,990 driveaway

MG is not a car brand I think very much about, with their products always feeling a little quirky to me, but they certainly got my attention today.

MG Motor Australia has announced the Australian pricing for the GS ZS EV, at just A$43,990 driveaway, it’s one of Australia’s cheapest EVs.

The MG ZS EV features a 44.5kWh battery, good for a very healthy 353Nm of torque and 104kW of power. This translates to a combined range of 262 km (WLTP) and when we now have fast-charging options almost every 150km, that’s a fairly viable range. City range is rates at 371 km, thanks to the benefits of regenerative braking, feeding power back into the battery.

One of the biggest questions in buying an EV is always charging. The new MG ZS EV features a CCS DC fast charging or Type 2 AC charging. When taking a longer trip, the MG ZS EV can be rapidly charged to 80% in around 40 minutes from a 50kW DC fast charger.

Most owners will likely opt to charge overnight at home on a 7kW domestic charger, where a full charge can take approximately only 7 hours.

In terms of deploying that battery energy, there’s choice of 3 drive modes, Eco, Normal and Sport. As you’d expect the sporty driving gives you a faster acceleration, which consumes more power. If distance is your focus, Eco mode is perfect for you.

When it comes to entertainment, the 8″ touchscreen features Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, ticking a couple of important checkboxes for new car buyers.





What’s great about the ZS EV, is that as an affordable SUV, some will consider an EV like this for their next car, perhaps for the first time. Transporting a family is possible, thanks to the 359L bootspace to carry luggage, or the weekly shopping. For those times where you need to move larger items, you can fold the rear seat down and get a massive 1166L.

Of course, the best thing about buy an EV is the lower running costs and dramatically lower service costs. With an electric vehicle, there are simply far fewer components that need maintenance and that can fail due to wear over its life.

More information is available at https://mgmotor.com.au/models/mg-zsev/