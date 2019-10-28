Melbourne protesters should understand you’re blocking innovation that can help the planet. CSIRO’s SENSEI improves groundwater monitoring

CSIRO have developed a new groundwater sensor system that will make environmental monitoring faster, more reliable and less labour intensive for the resources industry.

CSIRO is now looking for partners to bring the technology to market. A prototype unit will be on display at the International Mining and Resources Conference in Melbourne this week, you know, the one with all the protests.

Many of you would have seen the protests in Melbourne today, upset with the conference at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre. What many probably don’t realise is that these are the kinds of innovations that are being discussed at the conference. SENSEI helps solve the challenges associated with environmental monitoring and resource performance through innovative science and technology.

SENSEI is an advanced in-situ sensor system that gives mining operators and water managers real-time data to monitor and manage groundwater impacts efficiently and faster than ever before.

Replacing labour-intensive manual monitoring techniques, SENSEI is a multi-sensor system capable of simultaneously collecting data on pH, reduction potential, temperature and conductivity.

CSIRO Research Leader, Dr Kathie McGregor, said the SENSEI system offers a revolutionary solution to groundwater monitoring methods currently used.

“SENSEI is an automated system which delivers reliable groundwater data in real time saving companies time and money on labour from traditional manual monitoring approaches.” CSIRO Research Leader, Dr Kathie McGregor

The solid-state multi-sensor array features CSIRO’s patented pH sensor and reference electrode innovation based on advanced sensor chemistry and materials.

The robust sensor unit can be embedded into groundwater wells and aquifers and deliver continuous data for months without the need for manual calibration or maintenance.

Third-party sensors can also be integrated into the systems attached to the solid-state multi-sensor array.

With real-time analytical capability, SENSEI can provide early alerts so companies can mitigate environmental issues arising in groundwater management.

“Because data can be accessed immediately on-site or remotely via the cloud, the user has the ability to detect any anomalies quickly and take action as soon as possible.” CSIRO Research Leader, Dr Kathie McGregor

SENSEI has been built to withstand extreme environments and has already been successfully trialled at Heathgate Resources’ Four Mile West mine in South Australia.

“We’ve been able to test SENSEI’s performance in a real-world setting and are pleased to report the system is still operational after almost 12 months of testing in the field,” CSIRO Research Leader, Dr Kathie McGregor

SENSEI has been designed and tested for use in groundwater monitoring but could be adapted for other applications which need chemical and physical monitoring in extreme environments.