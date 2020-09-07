Microsoft Flight Simulator is a smash hit with more than a million pilots

Flight simulators have had a dedicated following for a long time, but unless you’re seriously trying to become a pilot, then a full-blown flight-sim is a stretch for most.

With the recent release of Microsoft Flight Simulator, that’s all changing and flying planes of all sizes, to all locations is now approachable to many gamers.

Microsoft has had a long history with this franchise, with some 38 years ticking by since it all started.

Since Microsoft Flight Simulator launched just over a couple of weeks ago, the growing community of pilots, flight enthusiasts and virtual travelers, there are now more than one million unique players.

Microsoft Flight Simulator has also taken the record for the biggest game launch in Xbox Game Pass for PC history.

There has now been more than 26 million flights and pilots have logged more than 1 billion miles flown so far, or the equivalent of flying around the world over 40 thousand times.

While travel has basically been off the table for us in 2020, a title like Microsoft Flight Simulator offers a great escape from the 4 walls you regularly surround yourself with. The simulator allows you to jump in a massive array of plane models, and fly around the globe, as in the real globe, based on Bing Maps.

Not since GTAV, have we seen such an ambitious scale and yes, this is the kind of title that pushes PC hardware to the limit and will have you eyeing one of those new RTX 3090s.

Microsoft are also committed to delivering plenty of world updates, sim updates, and future themed DLC.