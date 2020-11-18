Mighty Car Mods create stealthy Cold War sleeper car with “Full Send Mode” thanks to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

This week, the latest title in the long-running COD franchise was released. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is across all platforms including the next-gen Xbox Series X and PS5.

One of my favourite channels on YouTube, Mighty Car Mods have turned one of the 80’s most unassuming cars into one of their greatest creations yet – the ultimate Cold War sleeper: ‘BLACK CH-OPS.’

At its heart, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is all about deception, action and 80’s vibes, with a focus on vehicles unlike ever before. It’s the perfect inspiration for creating a stealth car armed with characteristics and mods that could be used by any black ops operative out in the field.

From a real life RC-XD to “Full Send Mode,” this car is equipped with everything you’d need to gather tactical intel on enemy forces and disappear back into the shadows. In a Cold War-world of espionage, where nothing is as it seems, BLACK CH-OPS is the perfect ride to get you into and out of trouble.

The very personable, Aussie larrikins Blair Joscelyne (known as MOOG) and Martin “Marty” Mulholland, also create a stealthy RC car to play the roll of cameraman, unfortunately after a short life of capturing some sick donuts, it wasn’t long for this world.

Watch Mighty Car Mods get to work creating the stealthy sleeper car here:

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available on all platforms now: https://www.callofduty.com/blackopscoldwar