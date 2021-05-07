MSI made 15 of these exclusive, very red gaming monitors to celebrate 3 million sales

Gaming brand MSI has announced a major milestone, selling 3 million gaming monitors worldwide in just 3 years.

To celebrate the milestone, MSI is releasing a very red, limited edition of its Optix MAG274QRF-QD Gaming Monitor, one of its most popular gaming monitors.

They have made just 15 units of the limited edition Optix monitor globally and each is specifically labelled with its build number.

“As we’re a relatively new player in the market, it’s a momentous occasion for the company to have hit this milestone in a short time,” “The ANZ market played a significant part in achieving this milestone, and continues to be an important region for us. We look forward to listening to our customers’ feedback to ensure we continue advancing our technology and delivering quality products,” MSI’s Marketing Manager ANZ Jeremy Tate.

MSI launched its first Optix G27C Gaming Monitor back in November 2016. Since then, it’s launched 60 monitors globally, with the G27C4, MAG271C/MAG272C, G27CQ4, MAG241C and G271 as the top sellers in Australia.

“Congratulations to MSI on selling over 3M units of Gaming Monitors. Microsoft is honored to witness our partner’s milestone. We wish MSI in achieving more in the future and in bringing more high-quality displays to all gamers.” Cary Chen, Gaming Category Director, Microsoft.

