Netflix’s Fastest Car crash victim is crowd-funding vehicle repairs on GoFundMe

Netflix has a new original that’s simply amazing. Fastest Car is a great new show that puts home-built sleeper cars against Supercars in a 4-way drag contest. The winner of each round progresses to the final on the dry lake bed of El Mirage, Southern California.

Even if you’re not into cars or car racing, I strongly encourage you to check out the show.

First off, the car is beautifully shot and delivered in 4K, but the serious does an amazing job at telling the stories of the people involved and avails the passion that lies beneath their vehicles.

In Episode 7, a Lamborghini Aventador SV takes on a 1972 Mazda RX-2 with a rotary, 1972 Datsun 1200 which has converted to be fully electric and a 2005 Dodge Ram 2500 diesel.

One of the most interesting lineups, the episode was also the most disastrous, with 4-way drag down the quarter mile going horribly wrong. After initially getting off the line fine, the electric-powered Datsun turned hard left and crashed into the Mazda.

It seems the Netflix contract didn’t cover repairs as the owner of the Mazda which sustained a serious amount of damage. Turning to crowdfunding, the campaign to repair the Mazda has a goal of S$15,000 and is well on to the way to achieving that ($8,992 at the time of writing).

More information at GoFundMe.