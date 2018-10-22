New Chargefox ultra-rapid EV charging network, will see Albury Wodonga get 2nd fast-charging location

Chargefox has launched today and they are calling it Australia’s first and largest ultra-rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging network for modern EV’s. Co-founded by JET Charge, a leading supplier, installer and manager of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, the networks of at least 21 sites, on major interstate freeways, will see the east-coast of Australia receive another EV network.

Leading the investment are the Australian Motoring Clubs (NRMA, RACV, RACQ, RAC, RAA and RACT), through their co-owned company: Australian Motoring Services (AMS). Chargefox has also received investment from Wilson Transformer Company, the largest distribution transformer manufacturer in Australia, and Greg Roebuck, the founder of carsales.com.au. Mr Roebuck will also be the Chairperson of Chargefox.

Chargefox has also received funding from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) to complete the network rollout.

The network, slated for completion at the end of 2019, will feature at least 21 sites, on major interstate freeways, connecting Adelaide, Melbourne, Canberra, Sydney and Brisbane, with sites also planned for Western Australia. Each site will have a minimum of 2 charging stations, capable of delivering 350kW of power, charging a vehicle up to 80% in just 15 minutes.

The first two sites will be in Euroa and Barnawartha North, following a grant from the Victorian government, announced earlier this month. Euroa will feature 4 charging stations, 150kW of solar and 450kWh of station storage. Barnawartha North will feature landscaping, picnic facilities, 4 charging stations, and 200kW of ground mount solar.

Albury Wodonga

As someone who lives in Albury Wodonga, the location of Barnawartha North is an important one. It means the area which already contains a 6-bay Tesla Supercharger location, will now get another charging location for EVs made from other manufacturers. This demonstrates how important Albury Wodonga is in the frequent travel between Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney.

Each 350kW capable charging station will feature both CCS2 and CHAdeMO plug standards. CCS2 can output up to 350kW, and the CHAdeMO can output up to 200kW under the new high powered CHAdeMO standard.

“This charging network is crucial for the accelerated uptake of EVs in Australia. We have, as a country, trailed the world in high powered charging infrastructure. This changes today. The Chargefox charging network sees Australia leapfrogging other territories, joining Europe and the US as the only other jurisdiction with a 350kW network. JET Charge are extremely honoured and excited to be part of this ground breaking project. It further demonstrates our commitment to Australian EV drivers and the Australian EV industry. Building on our 6 years’ of experience, we have been able to bring together leading automotive brands, automotive services, electricity network providers, infrastructure service providers and software providers, to build one of the most sophisticated EV charging infrastructure projects in the world.” JET Charge CEO Tim Washington, who is also a Director of Chargefox

Mr Washington also said the Chargefox network is further evidence that the adoption of EVs creates jobs, adding, “We are employing local businesses to deploy some of the most sophisticated EV charging products in the world, helping them take advantage of a world where low emissions vehicles will be the norm.”

Finally, Mr Washington said that the Chargefox network will enable a raft of demand response and pilot projects, lending to the development of expertise in the Australian market: